My Daughter’s Appreciation Gives Me Courage

My 21-year-old daughter is the person in my life who expresses her appreciation for me the most. The past few years have brought us closer together than ever, from the end of middle school until now. Both of us are healing and recovering from invisible and debilitating illnesses. Yet, we have held each other up at every step along the way. This weekend, Saturday, June 26, 2021, we both will premiere our art and writing projects in a collaborative effort hosted by Painted Brain. This organization creates

“community-based solutions to mental health challenges and the impact of social injustice through arts, advocacy, and enterprise solutions to mental health.” The show is titled “Discovering a Place for Us” (see information at the link below photo). Painted Brain

A couple of weeks ago, my daughter asked me to join her in this event, but I was at a low point due to some recent difficulties in my life, and I told her it was not something I felt inclined to do. However, she said it was an excellent opportunity to showcase one of the pieces we created about feeling optimistic about our body types as Black women. The piece is titled “Curls and Curves.” After a bit, I agreed, and it was the best decision I made in a long time.

“Talented artists from all different mediums and from all over the world will gather together to tell their story of what it is like to create community in the time of COVID. The artists and production team all identify with lived experience and/or physical and sensory disabilities and the event will be told in a way that is inclusive of all disabilities.” Painted Brain

Over the past few weeks, we joined with the other artists, in a series of workshop meetings over zoom, to create an incredible project. My daughter appreciates all that I do as a mother, including making art and writing, which allowed me to step out of my self-imposed bubble. On Saturday, June 26, I will showcase three individual spoken word pieces to choreographed dances and one collaborative piece with my daughter. My dream is finally actualizing because of her support and belief in my abilities.

See the link for free tickets and to donate if you choose below:

Note from Painted Brain website

All funds raised will benefit Painted Brain as e further our plans to acquire a larger community space where artists living with mental health and/or physical/sensory disabilities can share their stories for years to come!

Painted Brain’s fundraising page

Please always stay safe and protected in your light.

