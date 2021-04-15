My Busy Schedule Left Me With No Time to Take Care of My Well-Being and My Brother’s!

Being an adult, I’ve had been always busy with my working schedules. I had a younger brother who was totally dependent on me. I need to look after him as I was the only one to do that.

Being held up with my busy working schedules left me with no time to take care of my well being and my brother. He went to school and I never asked him what has been going in there. He was in kindergarten at that time. Once I was specifically invited by his teacher to the meeting. Although I had no time to skip my freelancing work as most of the deadlines were near, but I had to leave all of that and go to attend the meeting.

When I went there, I was informed about my brother’s non-tolerating and depressing behaviour in his classroom. His teacher told me he never responds to any of his queries neither does he participate in any game.

That was the day I was devastated because I end up thinking it was all my fault. I didn’t have the time to look after my brother and nourish him that’s the reason behind his surprising behaviour.

Talking of myself, my skin went pale and filled with acne and scars. I never thought of consulting a doctor. I used to think it was all normal and it’s just because I don’t have the time to apply too many creams or get expensive facials done.

But one day, I finally got time because I managed to complete and submit all my work within the given deadline to my clients. So, I went to a skin specialist. He told me that my skin issues weren’t because I have not been applying any masks or getting any facials. He framed a couple of points in front of me and said those were the reasons my skin has not been staying well.

His points completed stated that it was my hectic working schedule that was stressing me out. That stress was resulting in the uneven behaviour of my skin. He said the exercises that I left because of my work also played a great role in maintaining my mental health and physical well being.

The most depressing thing I heard was that if I continue to work with my irresponsible behaviour towards my internal health, I would start to face more and more issues about my health as time goes by.

As far as my freelancing work was concerned, it was the only thing that helped me manage my finances and avoid any financial crisis. However, after a lot of time thinking about both my brother’s behaviour and the continuous downfall of my well being. I decided to reduce my workload and set a complete manageable routine for me.

What Helped Me in Coping up With This Stress:

After putting off most of my extra projects, I started taking only high paying and clients that paid me according to my worth.

While signing contracts with my customers, I started setting clear and strict terms about my working hours. From working 18-20 hours a day, I reduced them to 4-5 hours per day. I also start taking breaks on Sundays.

I started doing mental exercises along with physical exercises to keep my self physically and mentally fit and healthy. If you’re thinking that why I choose mental exercises then you probably need to go through this research article about Why Your Brain Needs Exercise by Scientific American.

Every Sunday, I now take my brother on long walks with me. The fresh air and scenes of natural beauty helped in opening up his mind. I decided that Sundays are going to be only committed to me and my brother. I now play with him and share different fictional and non-fictional stories with him to keep him happy and active.

When I finally managed to reduce my working hours, I end up nourishing my brother in a way that he deserved and getting all my strength and physical fitness back that was needed to maintain my well-being.

These steps not only helped me in maintaining my health and releasing my stress but also improved my brother’s progress and functional activities in his school and daily environment.

These were the small changes in my busy hectic schedule that led me to huge improvements in my life.

What You Should Consider to Take Maintain Your Well-Being and Work:

Well, I’ve compiled a couple of core objectives and points that you all can consider if you’re going through the same trauma that I’ve been through: