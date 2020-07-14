Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Muskegon’s Kevin Kluck: “Do It for Those You Love”

The changes he's made in his own life have inspired his whole family to come together and get fit.

After one of my workout classes at the gym, our fitness instructor Rachel Fawcett told us about Thrive with ZP. I downloaded the app and decided I would focus on my fitness. I have been biking 60-90 minutes a day, no matter what the weather. I gave up drinking alcohol, eating junk food, buying fast food, and started bringing my lunch to work each day. So far, I have lost 8 pounds in 21 days! But most importantly, I feel great! 

  • I made a commitment to myself not to quit for 21 days — no matter what.
  • Eating healthy can actually save you money!
  • If you want it to happen, you need to make a plan to achieve it.

I was really motivated to become a role model for my family. We are getting healthier together. Now, we spend time being active outside, hiking and walking. My mother-in-law, my wife and a few of her coworkers downloaded the app and are doing it too. It feels great to know when you set your mind to it, you can make so many great changes. 

Muskegonites are making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.Stories from Muskegonite winners, such as Kevin Kluck, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration. 


The Thrive ZP Challenge has returned to Muskegon County, which was chosen as the first community in the country to participate. This second Thrive ZP Challenge opened for entries on June 1, 2020 and will end on August 31, 2020, with another prize pool of $45,000. Anyone that lives within Muskegon County is encouraged to participate and can enter by visiting https://www.muskegonchallenge.com.

    Kevin Kluck, Norton Shores, Muskegon Heights, MI

