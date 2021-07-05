Music Healed Most of Us Get Over the Pandemic.

Like his early releases, PopOffke latest is also going to set music lovers hearts thumping loud._

Music carries an irresistible appeal hard to ignore, and that’s well-proven since time unknown. As a result, music artists of different genres have won the hearts of music lovers with every new talent that comes to the forefront better than the former.

There is no shortage of talent, and this has been proved right by the host of artists swarming the industry every second day. Here we talk about one such artist who has given the audiences the right goods by making songs that have created the right connection, which is pretty strong, we bet. But, unfortunately, PopOffke’s talent was noticed too early, throwing him to towering heights even before he firmly set his foot in the music industry.

His aura and style of rendering music have pulled maximum fan following, spread across distant shores. One can say that he’s on his way to becoming a global star soon if he keeps the momentum alive.

This sensation from Sacramento, California, stepped into the scene in 2020 and has since been creating a history of sorts with his matchless rhythms and melodies, which have won audiences all over. Talking about his releases, his recent single ‘Chasing Dreams’ has set the charts on fire, with every second rap lover going gaga over it.

What makes his work stand apart and draw in the audiences remains unanswered, with so many artists being around giving hits after hits. However, the kind of hysteria he’s created has boosted his confidence, setting him to drop his next, which is slated to hit the market soon.

Acing in singing and composing, making him a powerhouse of multi-talent, there’s no doubt his followers are growing with each passing day. Spotify has more than 10,000 streams of his singles, which is quite impressive for an artist who has just stepped his foot into the realm.

We ask him what made him choose this field, to which he answers, “since three, I had a penchant for music which grew with time. Playing different instruments was my forte since my young days, which gradually developed into singing and composing.

Growing up, I realized this is what I’m passionate about and want to pursue. After getting a tight hold over the craft, through years of practice and preparation, I finally debuted as an artist in 2020.” However, he believes there’s still a lot in store for him, and this is just the beginning.

Stay tuned for more he is going to come with many more blockbusters in the coming years.