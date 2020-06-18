Music for Well-Being: 5 Tips to Use Music to Elevate Your Emotional and Psychological Health in Times of Stress

These are stressful times we live in, and as if the modern way of life was not stress-inducing enough, here comes 2020 to completely ruin our plans and bring more anxiety into our everyday life with its wildfires, global pandemics and lockdowns, racial injustice, civic revolts, and more. Needless to say, all of this can negatively impact our emotional and psychological well-being, which is why one of your top priorities should be to find effective ways to minimize stress and focus on the positives in your life.

As you might have guessed, music can be a powerful stimulant, and it can definitely help you boost your mood if you’re currently in lockdown. But that’s not all great tunes are good for, because bringing music into your life can also help you elevate your overall well-being over the long term, and banish stress and anxiety if it seems like the world is caving in all around you.

However, it’s not just about listening to music, it’s also about experiencing it on a deeper level, and being an active participant in its creation. Let’s take a look at the five ways you can use music to improve your overall happiness, mental health, and zeal.

Find the sounds that soothe you

First things first, your taste in music can definitely influence your mood in a big way. Not that there is anything wrong with liking a specific genre, however, different tunes can be associated with different mental states throughout the day, and you want to make sure that the music you listen to is conducive to a specific positive action. For example, listening to rock music is a great way to pump yourself up for an explosive home workout, but it’s not exactly great for mindful relaxation.

On the other hand, smooth jazz is great when you have a warm cup of tea in your hands, while blues can have a counter effect when you’re trying to lift your spirits. You see, you need to be careful with the music you choose to listen to during the day. Now, choosing the right type of music is not easy, and it requires you to explore and educate yourself about various genres and musicians, which is not only a great way to discover new music, but it’s a wonderful and calming pastime activity as well.

Learn to sing with online tutoring

Now that you have expanded your horizons and have stepped out of your comfort zone by exploring different artists and genres, you might feel the need to sing along more than ever before when you’re listening to your favorite tunes. This is not only a completely natural thing, it’s also one of the best ways to lift your spirits and forget about the things that might be weighing you down. Now, while you could sing out loud until your throat starts to hurt, you might want to consider actually learning how to sing properly.

Learning how to use your vocal cords the right way is not only going to safeguard your voice over the long term, but it’s also going to give you a healthy goal to work towards. This is yet another rewarding pastime activity that will benefit your mental health, so why not sign up for some tutoring lessons online and work with a professional vocal coach to bring up your singing voice? Hey, you could use the interaction and the challenge, and they could use the money, it’s a win-win.

Choose an instrument that fits your personality

Your voice is an instrument, yes, but not everyone wants to sing their heart out to feel better. What’s more, you might not have the money to pay an online tutor, or if you’re an introvert, you might not want the added stress of interacting with a stranger. That’s fine, that’s why you can try a number of other instruments! Learning to play an instrument is a deeply calming and rewarding experience, and of course, there’s an instrument for every personality – you just have to find your match.

For example, if you’re the type of person who needs to force the stress away, then banging on a drum set is for you. Nowadays, you can find innovative drum sets like the new Roland TD 50 electronic drum kit that comes with numerous handy features so that you can record your practice sessions and mix your music on the spot. Plus, you can hook up your headphones so that you don’t annoy the neighbors.

On the other hand, perhaps you want something more melodic and a more calming way to reduce stress, so consider picking up the acoustic guitar, or if you really want to challenge yourself, then pick up a classical instrument like the cello or the violin.

Have a healthy set of goals

Having a new hobby like learning to sing or play an instrument is great, but it can quickly become stressful and even dull if you don’t have a healthy set of goals. After all, striving to achieve a certain goal keeps you motivated and passionate, it gives you a sense of direction and purpose, and it keeps you accountable.

If you don’t have a goal, then chances are that you are going to abandon your hobby when things get particularly challenging. Now, you have to be realistic, too. You can’t expect to reach Freddy Mercury level after a month of singing, or that you’re going to play the guitar like Santana himself – however, you can make it your goal to learn some challenging songs in a specific timeframe, which will keep you motivated and feeling empowered.

Organize a virtual concert for your friends

Lastly, when you feel like you’ve practiced enough and when you feel confident to share your skills with the world, be sure to organize a private concert for your friends. Playing for others can seem daunting at first, but in reality, it’s one of the best ways to conquer your fears and become more resilient to stressful situations in the future. Plus, it’s a great way to connect with your family and friends during lockdown and spend quality time with your loved ones.

Wrapping up

Battling stress and even fear in uncertain times is definitely not easy, but remember that music has been used throughout history to lift people’s spirits and overcome the greatest challenges. Be sure to use these tips to make music an inextricable part of your life, and watch as you become healthier, happier, and stronger.