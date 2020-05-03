Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Munear Ashton Kouzbari- Working From Home The Healthy Way During Coronavirus lock-down.

By

If you are lucky enough to be working remotely from home, you are in a good position. Position is really the core of whether you get through this period with no neck/back ache.

Below are a few “tips” for ergonomic work space and methods of getting through the day while working from home.

Screen Height:

Sitting or Standing: Either way ensure that the screen is at the right height.

Standing:

Standing while working is also good- it breaks the monotony and allows your body to stretch. Break the day into sitting and standing sessions.

Location, Location, Location:

Too many distractions in the Kitchen.

Set yourself up for success- the kitchen is NOT the place to be.

Take it Outside:

A change is a good as a rest, lucky enough to have a yard, or porch? Excellent for a new environment.

Video Calls:

Make sure you know the dress code- you don’t want to be the only one in PJs or a Tie!

For more information check out the “Spinal Health While Working From Home, Tips From Munear Ashton Kouzbari” article here:

Ashton Kouzbari

Ashton Kouzbari, Healthcare Consultant & Professional. at Evolution Spine President

Ashton Kouzbari (aka Munear Ashton Kouzbari) has been consulting with start-up healthcare firms since graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biological Sciences and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University. Over the years he has established a clientele of firms that have benefited from his consulting service for their creation, leadership and maintenance. He also works with clinical and non-clinical healthcare industry experts.  This has led him to the next part of his operations which is the facilitation of the process of setting profitability goals.

Kouzbari has created a vast network of clinics, hospitals and other medical institutions. Through that he helps the leadership conceptualize and implement viable solutions within the healthcare industry. Kouzbari is the President of Evolution Spine, a company based in Dallas, Texas that supplies hospitals and spine surgeons with implants, top service and the desire to innovate.

http://evolutionspine.com/ashton-kouzbari/

