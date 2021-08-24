Mudblu: “Shares How Hard Work And Positivity Helped Her Be On The Top”

Social media has paved a steadfast way for small businesses to market themselves. With the ease to accelerate brand visibility, you no longer need a costly marketing department to get the word out about your business, but you still need the time, know-how and culture-awareness to see it succeed. This is where Mudblu comes in; a marketing company for small businesses where they design, develop and manage your website alongside result-driven social media strategies & ads management, plus that works for you, not against you, and at a price new business owners can finally afford. Established in the Fort Lauderdale, Fl known as the “next silicon valley,” Mudblu brings tech with human interaction and help start-ups and small businesses get the attention and growth they need through strategy.

The key factors to Mudblu is building on transparency, honesty, awesome customer service and staying in front of “the times” what’s coming, what’ll work best for their clients and their clients’ clients. They empower clients to grow their businesses through relentless, award-winning strategies and accurate analytics that make a difference, and did we mention their amazing customer care? Say goodbye to bots and Hello Matt, nice to talk to a human person.

Company’ Origin and Work:

Mudblu began with partners Stef Guarderas & Carla Reece at the end of 2017 with one idea in mind to provide small businesses and start-ups the opportunity to market their product and service without breaking the bank and actually getting profitable results. Another important pillar for them is customer care, customer care, customer care, something they saw was missing from a lot of developers and strategists.

The company was born out of a passion for art, technology and people. They are committed to building on the foundation of honesty and growth, and fulfilling their client’s clients by effectively delivering interactive functionality, design, and user-friendly websites at an extremely affordable cost, and without sacrificing quality – ever. After four years since the company began, they have expanded their services and now offer Social Media Strategy, Design, Ads Management and General Marketing solutions, due to the push of their loyal clientele. Mudblu aims to satisfy all people, small businesses and start-ups and provide the highest standards of quality and customer care. The company is fully dedicated to working with small and large businesses to help them achieve their profitable goals through marketing while businesses work on their own services and products.

Current Clients :

They work with clients worldwide, including big organizations such as the United Nations, Small Businesses, Entrepreneurs and Influencers. Their client’s range from Florists, Bakeries, Business Coaches, Ayahuasca Tours, Catering Companies, Youtubers, Neighborhood Mechanics, Global Logistics, Italian Furniture, International Baccalaureate Schools and so so much more.

Future Plans:

Since its inception, quality and profitable marketing has been seen as elite, beyond the reach of small business owner’s wallets. Mudblu’s goal is to help small businesses and passionate startup founders get on the digital playing field, become profitable and grow to their potential. They want to become their client’s go-to marketing team and feel as if they’re in-house without the costs of actually having an in-house team of experts, and they want to give all of this form the comfort of an app on their own phone.