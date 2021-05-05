Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Mr Karam Alhamad Shares Why To Spend Resources On Employees Well-Being

Many people have their own guess as to what well-being is. But for the vast majority, thriving means feeling good. Well-being occurs when the optimal conditions are present for the individual or a group to experience well-being. This is reflected, among other things, in profits, ability to act and balance in working life. Well-being is […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Many people have their own guess as to what well-being is. But for the vast majority, thriving means feeling good. Well-being occurs when the optimal conditions are present for the individual or a group to experience well-being. This is reflected, among other things, in profits, ability to act and balance in working life. Well-being is the crucial foundation for a long-term and qualified task solution as well as good performance.

As human beings, we must thrive in order to perform our best over a longer period. Mr Karam Alhamad is a Human Rights activist, petroleum engineering student & most importantly, a free-spirited artist. Here are six reasons by Mr Karam why it is good business to spend resources on employees well-being.

Reason #1: Well-being is a prerequisite for the individual employee can perform at his job and solve his tasks in the best way.

Reason #2: Well-being creates the foundation for creativity and development. An employee who thrives will typically be more creative in its problem-solving.

Reason #3: An employee who thrives has more profits for friends, family and leisure. It is contagious on employee performance at work and increases the employee’s pride and joy in his professional performance.

Reason #4: Well-being has a positive effect on the employee’s health. When the employee thrives, the immune system is strengthened and he or she is smaller sick and gaining more energy.

Reason #5: Employees who thrive have profits to help a colleague who may not thrive. That can be both a helping hand for a task or a good talk about it, which is difficult straight now.

Reason #6: Better well-being creates better employees. Employees are becoming more productive and sickness absence is declining. There is too a large extent an economic incentive to strengthen employee well-being.

    Vasid Qureshi, Writer and Well-Being Officer at Deloitte

    Vasid Qureshi AKA sid is a writer, blogger and internet marketer. Who loves technology and blogs about academic and relationship. Oh his free days, he loves to write and read poetry and quotes.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    SIX KEY SIGNS YOU’RE IN A TOXIC WORKPLACE

    by Abdulrahman Ibrahim
    Community//

    Dr. Jamie Gruman: “One way for managers to build a thriving work culture is to inject more fun and play into work”

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Community//

    Introducing the Much Needed Employee Well-Being Culture in Your Workplace

    by Angelina Williams

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.