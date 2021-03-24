Motivational Cleaning Videos To Help You Declutter and Unwind

2020 will go down in the history books as the year we stayed home! Between lockdown restrictions and furlough pay, our time has been stretched to its limits looking for new hobbies and activities to end our new-found nine-to-five sofa routine.

But while we’ve been confined to our own homes, for many the desire to fix-up and mop-up our living spaces has been overwhelming. Whether the need to clean is a consequence of wanting to spruce up our homes or an effect of total boredom is another question ― but if the internet has taught us one thing, is that anything can be an aesthetic with enough motivation.

From bleaching drains to decluttering sock drawers, Fulcare has compiled a list of the most motivating full house cleaning videos on the internet to help encourage your own house-cleaning habits. Taking the top 50 most relevant videos from searching ‘entire house clean’ on YouTube, we’ve collected over 1,000 comments from each video. Then, counting every like on each comment that features a message of ‘motivation’, we’ve ranked every video based on how many people agree that they have felt inspired to clean.

There’re so many cleaning tutorials and video compilations on the internet to enjoy and feel motivated by. Here’s the top ten!

1. ‘UN-MOTIVATED TO CLEAN? WATCH THIS!’

Kathryn, aka ‘Do It On A Dime’ on YouTube, is a vlogger on a mission to create an amazing and organised lifestyle on a budget. The vlogger from North Carolina, USA states that she was motivated to clean her “disaster of a house” to create a space to enjoy football season.

One commenter is particularly moved by Kathryn’s persuasive support, repeating a thoughtful and encouraging extract from the video: “The more you clean, the better you get at it.”

Kathryn emboldens her cleaning journey with five tips for cleaning, including having a positive framing and enjoying it. She details that she wants her house at least 80 per cent clean, 80 per cent of the time.

Watch the video here―https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFt1NJHv3QA

2. ‘TIME LAPSE CLEANING’

‘Mom Likely!’ reflects that this is a cleaning video of an ‘actual messy house’. Shawna, who shares her life on the internet with her husband and their two daughters, scrambles through the house in fast-forward mode, cleaning dishes and packing away toys.

The motivational clean seems to influence its viewers, with one commenting that “It’s 3am and I have a strong urge to just clean right now.”

This motivated mom finishes her routine by neatly folding and hanging clothes, ready for the next day’s mess!

Watch the video here―https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0kAHdcr7Fis

3. ‘2020 Whole House Ultimate Clean With Me’

Starting her video by changing the bedsheets, Kelly Marie, a 28-year-old from Virginia, USA, mainly runs around her house and douses her white furniture pieces with furniture polish and wipes down every surface with a microfibre cloth.

Her top tip for cleaning the entire house is breaking up the tasks―so hoovering before moving on to the next room helps makes the big task at hand seem like smaller and more manageable tasks.

Describing herself as a ‘dog-mom’, we’re sure that Kelly is used to cleaning up after her fur-babies.

Watch the video here―https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4aTakOSSH3Q

4. ‘CLEAN MY ENTIRE HOUSE WITH ME!’

Brittany Vasseur declutters her entire house in this motivational video! Her YouTube is dedicated to inspiring people to live their best life through home organisation and life hacks.

The end of the video features baby Carter, who details his own cleaning activity, “Dishes ― Oh no, I get messy! Mommy’s little helper.”

If Carter doesn’t inspire you to clean your entire house right now, I’m not sure what will.

Watch the video here―https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_H8IB-WPkzA

5. ‘CLEAN WITH ME FOR THE ENTIRE DAY!’

After vacuuming the floors, Lizabeth Rebecca likes to mop them clean with hot water and essential oils to give them a fragrant finish. She believes the fresh smells help her get to sleep, especially after a full day of cleaning.

One member of the audience exclaims in the comments, “I love your cleaning motivation! This is just what I needed to get up and going.”

It’s clear that a little cleaning inspiration can go a long way to help you with your own housework adventure!

Watch the video here―https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3DTWw-2-3qU

6. ‘2020 EXTREME SPRING CLEAN WITH ME!’

Brianna knows that we need a little motivation to clean―she wants you to “get up, tackle your to-do list, and always know that you’re not alone in your journey.”

The video truly is a deep clean, with Brianna disassembling her own sofa to really scrub away all the grime in her house! Between cushions and tucked un the sofa she finds toys, sweets, and little dust-bunnies.

The motivational quotes really nudge you along: “If your trashcan is clean, you can take on the world.” After this video, you’ll never look at your bin the same way again.

One commenter notes how far Brianna goes to ensure that not a speck of dirt is left in her home―“You know you mean business when you take a Q-Tip to the remote controls.”

This video has awesome little hacks to revolutionise your cleaning routine.

Watch the video here―https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aHSVxY16yZU

7. ‘UNMOTIVATED TO CLEAN? WATCH THIS!’

Another entry by Kathryn from ‘Do It On A Dime’, this video shows a real focus on the effect of the coronavirus pandemic and the difficult times that people across the world are going through. Remembering that she has lost friends and family during the pandemic, she shares how she cleans to combat anxiety and depression and how this may help other people.

The video is motivating, with clips of inspirational speeches to encourage your own cleaning journey. Kathryn Shares a recording of Admiral William H. McRaven, who says, “If you make your bed in the morning, you will have accomplished the first task of the day!”

Kathryn also notes that cleaning should not be a burden, “You’re not doing chores, you’re creating habits.”

The encouragement certainly gets through to some of her watchers, with comments including: “Thanks for the motivation. I need a whole lot of motivation to tackle my house. I haven’t even taken down the Christmas tree.” It should be noted that this was in July.

Another commenter appreciates the quotes: “I love how you insert the quotes. Truly motivating. Made my bed while watching this and now heading to the kitchen to wash my dishes.”

Watch the video here―https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p1tJVPPGJsg

8. ‘CLEAN MY ENTIRE HOUSE WITH ME!’ (Again)

Brittany Vasseur is back on the list with another cleaning video―with the same title. We knew that cleaning was repetitive.

Brittany notes that she always starts in the kitchen as it’s the most important room in the house to be clean.

She uses a Dyson V8 vacuum cleaner in every room to give the floors a freshly laid look to them. She asks her viewers if they would like to see a comparative review of vacuum cleaners in a future video and the response is emphatic. One commenter says, “Thanks for the motivation! Please review the vacuum. I’d love to know if it works well.”

We don’t know how her vacuums perform, but this cleaning video certainly doesn’t suck.

Watch the video here―https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y6S2RHGTAKI

9. ‘ONE HOUR TIME LAPSE CLEANING MARATHON!’

‘Mom Likely!’ is back again with her cleaning videos. Shawna created this compilation of a selection of her best cleaning videos, aiming to give you an extra boost of motivation. This whole house decluttering features the best organisation clips from six months’ worth of cleaning.

Shawna shares her feeling on her own cleaning journey as the mother in the comments, “I hope that through this very real process of watching me do this that you realise you can make the change too and begin to change your home and your life with me.”

This video recognises the amazing work that mums do to keep a house and raise the kids. The comments share the notion that many people struggle with the same tasks every day.

Overall, it’s clear that the video has motivated people to go and clean their homes. One viewer says, “Thank you so much for the inspiration! Now let me go clean something!”

Watch the video here―https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r169fJNSzxg

10. ‘ULTIMATE CLEAN WITH ME 2019!’

Brianna K starts her cleaning routine with the upstairs bedrooms and bathrooms, before moving down to the living spaces and kitchen, and then the basement levels of her immaculate home. It really is a top to bottom job.

The best bit of this video is Brianna running her jacuzzi-bathtub with hot water and cleaning detergent to really get in on the built-up grime you wouldn’t normally see. The result ― little black specks that make you realise that dirt can get everywhere. It’s disgustingly satisfying to watch.

Brianna’s perfect suburban life is picked up on in the comments with one viewer joking, “She really just said live, laugh, love to me through the screen.”

But her inspirational cleaning skills are no laughing matter, and the motivation clearly runs deep with some of her viewers. One person champions the encouragement, “Whenever I need to get some motivation to clean, I always choose one of your videos! Keep doing you, girl.”

Watch the video here―https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nwB9wQixBPE

We all need a little motivation to clean every now and then. It’s essential to have a decluttered space to relax and unwind from the difficulties of everyday life. Hopefully, these videos have taught you that cleaning can be part of that relaxation process. A little house-tidy can be meditative and give you time to reflect on the big things in life. After all, there’s nothing better than fresh bed sheets and a shiny kitchen floor.