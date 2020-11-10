Motivation Helps In Achieving Goals – Rapper Cali Dubb

If you want to achieve greatness, you need to stop asking for permission. This is why motivation is important in life because it stops asking questions and aligns you to work towards your goals. Goals are the stepping stones toward your dreams so in order to achieve them, you need motivation to keep you chugging along towards them. Motivation is a huge topic and it is something that everyone talks about when it comes to creating remarkable success regardless of whether it is in life or at work.

I believe that motivation is extremely important. No matter what you want to achieve in life, it all starts with your desire and motivation. You need the motivation to take action and to build habits. When you have the motivation, you feel driven and you want to take massive actions. It increases your effort and at the end of the day, you will discover that you took more action during days when you are absolutely motivated than days when you are not. So motivation helps increase the effort that we put in. What is the importance of motivation when it comes to your personal life as well as the workplace? Well, unless if you don’t have goals go work on and tasks to complete, motivation is quite worthless. Of course, you and I both know that there are always things to do in life. The biggest challenge that many people have is being able to have enough motivation to do the things they know they should be doing.

Happiness is having a loving, caring, close-knit family that you can always reach out to. Mother Teresa once reminded us that one way to promote world peace is to go home and bond with family members. It is a definite way of rooting us to our purpose and possibly reminding ourselves of coherent virtues that we are meant to sustain.

If we have no motivation, then we have no real reason for doing anything. Imagine that – a life without reason. When we approach a task with a ”What’s the point?” attitude, then we see no real reason for doing that task, so we lack motivation and chances are we won’t finish what we start, if indeed we start at all. That is why finding what motivates us is so important.

Family might always be there, but this is never guaranteed. Cali Dubb says that it is vital to appreciate the effort family members show towards our development. A simple “thank you” goes a long way to keep them going as they might also need a bit of encouragement. Surprise them when necessary with a note of gratitude, and they will most likely reciprocate during your lowest moment in life. It is all about being there for each other. The family is one of nature’s masterpieces.

Home is where the heart is. And the heart is where the family lives. The most important thing in the world is the family’s love says Cali Dubb.