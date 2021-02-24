Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Moses Dixon on Why Quarantine Makes Volunteer Work With Seniors Even More Essential

2020 was a challenging year for all of us, but Americans have found ways to adapt to the new normal, more or less. One of the demographics that was hit the hardest were senior citizens. In addition to being highly susceptible to the damaging effects of COVID, they also had to practice social distancing. This meant more than being away from other nursing home residents. It also meant solitude due to a lack of visitors. Many family events were also missed. Babies were waved at through glass partitions, and families were denied bedside vigils with their dying loved ones. 

Numerous studies have shown the power of hope in terms of happiness and quality of life. Now that vaccines are rolling out, there is a push to ramp up social activities and volunteer efforts, especially for people who cannot leave their homes. There are several ways that volunteers can assist older adults, such as grocery and pharmaceutical trips, driving to and from medical appointments, cleaning up their houses, and delivering meals. 

Many of the already established volunteer organizations, such as The Good Neighbor Program, had trouble getting staff help throughout 2020 because of employees’ fears for their own safety. It became harder to find volunteers who weren’t anxious about the proximity to a high-risk group. This made the managers step up and adapt, absorbing more hands-on tasks at an almost 24/7 pace. 

One thing that many people don’t realize is how much older adults value their independence. They love going grocery shopping themselves. When that was taken from their routine, it was essential to train all of our staff to empower the recipient throughout the process. The shopper would take the time to discuss special needs or requests ahead of time and then stay in touch throughout the shopping experience.

For older people who crave visitors and companionship, there are organizations such as Caring Callers. This agency works hard to find compatible matches for clients by selecting volunteers with similar interests and personality styles. Weekly visits are either outside or over the phone. The waitlist for in-person visits is quite long since most older people prefer not to use the phone.

Another organization, called The Loan Closet, accepts lightly used medical equipment to donate to anyone who needs it. This can be very handy after an injury. Some items include crutches, walkers, canes, and wheelchairs. It’s a great community resource that saves people a lot of money.

    Moses Dixon, Community & Economic Development Advocate at CEO of the Central Massachusetts Agency on Aging

    Currently based in Worcester, Massachusetts, Moses Dixon is the CEO of the Central Massachusetts Agency on Aging, who believes heavily in building and developing his community for the benefit of all of his neighbors.

     

    Throughout his time building experience in professional development and community service, Moses Dixon has held a number of positions. Moses served as a Legislative Fellow with the United States Senate Diversity Initiative for more than a year in Washington D.C. serving the office of Senator Harry Reid, a role he continued as Senator Reid became the United States Senate Majority Leader. He also spent time as a Door Keeper for the United States Senate Deputy Sergeant at Arms from 2010 to 2011, serving the personal Office of U.S. Senate Deputy Sergeant at Arms Martina L. Bradford. Moses Dixon also assisted Sarai Rivera, a City Councilor in Worcester, Massachusetts, from 2012 to 2013, followed by time spent aiding Mary Keefe in the Massachusetts House of Representatives as her Legislative Aide from 2013 to 2014.

     

    During 2014, Moses Dixon spent time consulting with the Central Massachusetts Area Health Education Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, where he worked on healthcare-related grants, proposals, and policies. Following this role, Moses became a Housing Specialist with Veterans Inc., a nonprofit organization out of Massachusetts dedicated to helping veterans transition out of homelessness and giving them the tools and resources they need to rebuild their lives.

     

    Prior to his current position, Moses Dixon spent two years with CENTRO, Inc. as their Legislative Affairs and Community Relations Coordinator, coordinating with the President and CEO to develop and manage the corporation’s strategy for fortifying relationships with government agencies and elected officials.

     

    Moses Dixon is also a member of Belmont AME Zion Church, he serves on the Board of Governors for the YMCA of Central Massachusetts, and he is a Board Member of the Main South Community Development Corporation.

     

    Learn more from Moses Dixon by visiting his websites!

