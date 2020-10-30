Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Morning Routine Tips for Leaders to Improve Productivity | Stephen Patterson Orangefield

Many successful people have gotten that way because of intense self-discipline and a strong work ethic. Despite all of this, however, they are still prone to humane nature just like the rest of us. The difference is that they have learned productive life hacks to skirt around the traps of procrastination and find ways to achieve their […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Many successful people have gotten that way because of intense self-discipline and a strong work ethic. Despite all of this, however, they are still prone to humane nature just like the rest of us. The difference is that they have learned productive life hacks to skirt around the traps of procrastination and find ways to achieve their goals. 

Perhaps the most important habit is to control the way your day begins. Start with time to yourself, unencumbered by emails or the world news or anything else that might dictate your mood or stress levels. This is your time. If people hit the ground running under the guise that they are being efficient, they are in a “reactive” state from the beginning to the end of the day. Oftentimes, they will spend the whole day chasing deadlines and feeling behind until ultimately collapsing, exhausted, at the end of the day. 

When you are choosing that it’s time to begin work, you can stay in control by setting up a routine. Eventually, your subconscious will associate that routine with switching into work mode. For some people, it’s the habit of pouring coffee. If you’re working from home, it can be moving to the designated working portion of your house. 

You should also decide what is important when it comes to setting the day’s goals. There should be a maximum of three main goals to achieve, with the priority on the one that will make the deepest impact on your life. Shallow goals are the minutiae that we go through every day as a means of work survival. They do not propel us up the chain of command. The Pareto Principle dictates that, when chosen wisely, 20% of efforts can lead to 80% of our productivity.

When procrastination does happen, there is a way to still be productive. Refer back to your list of goals and choose other items on the list. Behavioral psychologists explain that we can accomplish less enjoyable tasks as long as we feel like we are also achieving the reward of not having to perform a more dreaded one. It is very possible to get a lot of work done while avoiding another thing. 

In addition to having a routine, it’s important to listen to your body when you’re feeling productive versus times when you’re not. All of us have high and low windows of energy in any given day. The average person only has approximately 2.5 hours of maximum efficiency to spend, so that time should be spent on goals that will give you the most bang for your buck, career-wise.

This article was originally published at stephenpatterson.net

    Stephen Patterson, Educator at Orangefield

    Educational administrator Stephen Patterson has built a thriving career in the field of education over 20 years in Orangefield. His work in the Texas educational system has been long and fulfilling, and he has developed into a knowledgeable and capable leader. His first foray into education was as a middle school teacher with the West Cove, and later Beaumont, school systems. His work was rewarding, and he moved on to pursue a more leadership-focused role. He attended Stephen F. Austin State University in order to pursue a doctorate in educational leadership, and he taught as an adjunct while he attended. His first role post-doctorate was with the Orangefield Independent School system, where he began as an assistant principal. He progressed through leadership roles to his most recently attained role as the superintendent. As a leader and educator, Stephen has developed a powerful and thriving base of knowledge, which cements him as a pillar of the community.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Courtesy of MaDedee / Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    Without a Plan, You Do What’s Passive And Easy — Not What Brings Real Progress

    by Thomas Oppong
    Photo Credit: MirageC/Getty Images
    Wonder//

    6 Tips For Staying Super Productive

    by Marcel Schwantes
    Wisdom//

    The First 90 Minutes of Your Day Are the Most Important. Are You Using Them Right?

    by Thomas Oppong

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.