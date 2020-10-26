Monika Peja Shares Ways To Achieve Goals In Life

Monika Peja, the 23 years old Model who is currently pursuing her law studies has made head turn with her impeccable style. Monika is an ardent traveler since her childhood. The model loves to tour from one country to another where she explores everything that revolves around food, fashion, and vogue

Monika says , having ambition and setting goals is a massive part of who you are, so don’t take it lightly. Whether you’ve your heart set on running a marathon, starting a business or dropping a dress size, everything is achievable. It just takes the right mindset. We all have goals in life. Each one of us wants to achieve something, whether great or small, at some point in our lives. We have deep-seated hopes and dreams for the future and a burning desire to accomplish some great feats. It’s stitched into the very fabric of our society, woven into the core of who we are, deep down inside. It’s emblazoned in our DNA, genetically pre- dispositioned, not just for mere survival, but also with a yearning passion to thrive.

Many people abandon goals because they’re just too dang big. If you’ve done this to yourself, stop now. Change your game plan.

Take for instance the goal of becoming your own boss. We all want to achieve something in our lives. We all have goals that we set, yet oftentimes forget. But what does it take to really achieve anything? How can you go about accomplishing a goal that you’ve always wanted to accomplish? Well, in the past, if you’ve set some goals and you didn’t follow through, there’s a reason for that. There’s a reason that we throw up our hands in silent resignation. Most of us simply want something and we want it now; we don’t want to have to work tirelessly for it.

If you’re struggling to realize your dreams, let these point you in the right direction. Here’s how to set goals and achieve them.

Choose goals that inspire you

Set goals that are personal to you and will inspire you to reach new heights. Don’t follow the crowd and mimic the ambitions of friends – pursue something you’re passionate about, something that genuinely interests you. This helps create a sense of purpose that will motivate you to stop thinking and start doing.

Ensure that your goals are Meaningful

Goals can’t just be specific. The second step for achieving your goals is to ensure that they’re meaningful. We will always do more to achieve a goal that has a deep-rooted meaning to us than we will to achieve something that’s superficial. So, if you want to have a million dollar net worth because of the status it affords, you can forget about your chances for success.

Set Relevant Goals

Goals should be relevant to the direction you want your life and career to take. By keeping goals aligned with this, you’ll develop the focus you need to get ahead and do what you want. Set widely scattered and inconsistent goals, and you’ll fritter your time – and your life – away

Stick With It!

Remember, goal setting is an ongoing activity, not just a means to an end. Build in reminders to keep yourself on track, and make regular time-slots available to review your goals. Your end destination may remain quite similar over the long term, but the action plan you set for yourself along the way can change significantly. Make sure the relevance, value, and necessity remain high.

Our goals are very much like an airplane’s journey. We’re trying to reach our final destination, and in order to do that, we need to be clear about what that destination is and when we’ll reach it. Then, all we need to do is the plan, take action and to modify our approach along the way in order to get to where we’re going in the long term. Simple sounding, but clearly far harder to implement quoted Monika.