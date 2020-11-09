Monica Pinto Actress & Founder of Hypmosis Visuals Shares Stress Management Tips

Stress management is important and it’s good to learn from industry experts who know how to deal with stress. Monica Pinto is the actress, influencer, fashionista, and casting director who founded Hypmosis Visuals. Monica works in the entertainment industry with artists like Ariana Grande, Maluma, J Balvin, Future, Jon Bon Jovi and more casting talent for their music videos.

Monica gave me the pleasure of sharing how she manages her stress from hard work. Here are Monica Pinto’s of Hypmosis Visuals tips.

Work on your Z’s

Monica says it all starts the night before when she prioritizes her sleep and gets as many Z’s as possible. Make sure your room is dark so you can go to sleep easily. Get new blinds or curtains for your room if you have to.

Always think positive

Monica says mindset is important and staying positive even during a stressful situation is key to managing your stress levels. Her sister Francesca Pinto agrees with her on this.

Breath deeply

Deep breathing can do wonders for your stress levels. Monica says she practices deep breathing twice a day at least to maintain low stress levels. It only takes a few seconds to do and the benefits are astonishing.

Takeaways

One of the keys to managing stress starts the night before when you prioritize your sleep. Keep your mindset positive at all times, even stressful ones. Practice deep breathing. Learn different types of breathing techniques like box breathing. Thanks Monica Pinto for the chance to share an interview with us.