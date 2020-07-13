Mom’s Love Notes of Encouragement to Calm Your Spirit and Boost Your Resilience in These Uncertain Times

With all that is happening in the world, life can feel overwhelming right now. The quickest way to find peace in the chaos is as simple as remembering the words of comfort shared by mom. So whether you’re speaking to your children, talking to a co-worker, or only missing the love and encouragement from your own mother, these love notes will help.

There is nothing you can’t handle. Look how far you’ve come already. I believe in you. I always will. Believe in yourself.

~ • ~ • ~ • ~ • ~ • ~

Be kind. Show forgiveness. Practice gratitude. And make your bed. Everyday. Always.

~ • ~ • ~ • ~ • ~ • ~

You will make mistakes. Know that. They will not define you––unless you let them. Do not let them.

~ • ~ • ~ • ~ • ~ • ~

Let patience be your constant companion.

~ • ~ • ~ • ~ • ~ • ~