Mom’s Love Notes of Encouragement to Calm Your Spirit and Boost Your Resilience in These Uncertain Times

Written for my own children, these little love notes are certain to inspire regardless of age

By
With all that is happening in the world, life can feel overwhelming right now. The quickest way to find peace in the chaos is as simple as remembering the words of comfort shared by mom. So whether you’re speaking to your children, talking to a co-worker, or only missing the love and encouragement from your own mother, these love notes will help.

There is nothing you can’t handle.

Look how far you’ve come already.

I believe in you. I always will.

Believe in yourself.

Be kind.

Show forgiveness.

Practice gratitude.

And make your bed.

Everyday. Always.

You will make mistakes. Know that.

They will not define you––unless you let them.

Do not let them.

Let patience be your constant companion.

Be fearless.

Color outside the lines.

Play in the deep end.

Explore the world.

Follow your dreams.

Ann Peck, Writer on Life, Health & Happiness

Ann Peck is a writer on life, health, and happiness.  An award-winning and best-selling non-fiction author of Smiling on the Outside: Secrets, Sex, Shame and the Search for Self-Love, this land-locked ocean-lover is devoted to women's empowerment and she lives on the shores of a lake near Minneapolis, Minnesota. Receive her weekly Love Notes + More, right here.

