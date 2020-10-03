Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Moms Helping Moms: 5 Pandemic Steps to Help You Stay Productive At Home

I’m not going to lie and say that the pandemic has been all sunshine and smiles for me. I have been struggling with the loss of my mom, family mental health challenges, and an uncontrollable call to chocolate and wine! It would be fair to say that staying home has created a mixed result. But, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

I’m not going to lie and say that the pandemic has been all sunshine and smiles for me. I have been struggling with the loss of my mom, family mental health challenges, and an uncontrollable call to chocolate and wine!

It would be fair to say that staying home has created a mixed result. But, on the positive side and related to productivity and business, I am pushed into a more focused direction of service.

I have surrounded myself with supportive relationships in all forms. The building of support and authentic connection during difficult times is what gets me through each challenging day. I cherish these new relationships that help me cope with the pandemic stressors we all feel.

Dusting off the self-care regiment has been essential. Because, let’s face it… when we are home all day long with our kids, we NEED a break. Drinking extra wine and eating extra chocolate ice cream is not the best form of self-care. Working from home is tough! Luckily, I have a partner who helps me and encourages me to take time off for myself and my health.

Typically, pre-pandemic, I could be found doing book readings at schools or parent education sessions at churches. The days of book signings and classroom time quickly ended.

I was left with… what now?
Home with the kids all day long?!

Even the dog doesn’t like that idea!

Say it isn’t so!

I decided to try to do something important during this time just for me. I had to get busy on my own projects.

I had to bring the prevention message to parents and kids at their home.

I decided to take 5 steps!

  1. A New Website – I hired a website developer and invested in an overhaul of my website. I wanted to be able to sell my books directly from my website. And, take amazon out of the supply chain for at least a few sales. I developed new content, new resources, recent blog posts, and began to engage directly with parents and community organizations. A parent-friendly website was launched. Take a peek at http://www.kimberlykingbooks.com

  1. Get more personal – When parents order directly from me, I am able to provide a personalized book! Always happy to include a special note. I include a new bookmark with a coupon code. And… I visit the post office a few times a week to happily ship my books off to the kids who need them. Selling books directly to the customer feels so much more authentic! And I love connecting with families. I encourage parents to reach out to me on my website or on Instagram with any questions or concerns.

I took it to the next step and designed a curriculum for an extensive 3-hour class for parents full of professionally filmed video lessons and chats.https://proactive-parenting.teachable.com/p/simply-safe-kids

  1. Move online – I developed a short, family-friendly, online course for parents that is easy to complete in less than an hour and full of valuable resources. This FREE resource proved very helpful to parents! Parents asked for more!!

  1. Learn about Instagram – Once all of that was done, I realized there was a need for me to become savvier on social media platforms. I took a wonderful marketing/ Instagram class with Kat Corey. This action took a number of hours of study, planning, and researching. Over 80 hours of content, video, design, and marketing education kept me super busy!

5. Volunteer

I felt the urge to do something more community-oriented and use my skills to serve others. I connected with a local abuse prevention organization called The Rowan Center. I took the 40-hour counseling training and became a CT certified counselor. I will be volunteering on the crisis line this fall.

My kids have been quoted as saying, “I didn’t know you worked so much at home.” Which- is funny! They are typically at school and have no idea what a normal day looks like for me.
It is fair to say that the pandemic has pushed me toward a more authentic business model of operation. It has made me grateful for the many blessings I have in my life and humbled to do the work that I do.

While the development of my business, books, classes, and resources is ongoing- I am truly grateful to be able to help families during difficult times in these tough topics.

But, believe me…I am ready to get out of the house and back to school visits and direct parent chats. Until that day, let’s keep breathing and supporting each other the best we can online.

Kimberly King, Author, Educator at Simply Safe Kids

Kimberly King is an award-winning author, teacher, and authority on the subject of sexual abuse prevention. She believes it is imperative we start talking about sexual education, sexual abuse prevention, and consent more seriously. It is the most important tool for prevention we have. Helping kids set healthy boundaries for their private parts can be a daunting and awkward task for parents, counselors, and educators. Kimberly helps parents and kids learn how to proactively communicate on difficult topics with her unique kid-to-kid guides.

​Kimberly holds a Bachelor of Science degree in early childhood development and family studies from the University of Maine and a Master of Science degree in early childhood education from Wheelock College. She is a certified Early Childhood Education Teacher and certified Sexual Abuse Prevention Facilitator.

​Kimberly is a dedicated mom to three children ages 22, 20, and 15, and they give her daily inspiration to write, be a better mom, and help others.

​She spends her time training adults and children on prevention strategies and sharing her expertise as a consultant, advisor, and media source. Her work has been featured in various magazines and blogs including; The Chicago Tribune, Thrive GlobalSocial Work NowUS News and World  ReportThe Health JournalModern MomPopSugar and is highly recommended as a resource by national prevention organizations. Please contact her directly for any media requests at www.kimberlykingbooks.com

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

NY Pharmacist Mom Becomes Coronavirus Hero

by Suzanne R. Soliman, PharmD, BCMAS
Westend61/ Getty Images
Thriving in the New Normal//

Can We Get Ahead of the Next COVID-19 Crisis for Working Moms?

by Randi Braun
Community//

LaWann Moses: “You have endless opportunities at your fingertips”

by Karina Michel Feld

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.