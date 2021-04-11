Mohammad Jewel Rana on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

Mohammad Jewel Rana is emerging as one of the most successful social media influencers & entrepreneur who has conquered his challenges, turned them into opportunities, and achieved his goals. He is a proud entrepreneur who started working at the age of 17 When people at his age were indulging in typical teenage things, he was making the most use of his potential and working hard day and night to become what he is today. Sacrificing his teens for a bright future has worked in his favor and today he is the man behind promoting well-known brands and entrepreneurs on social media with his market skills, Mohammad Jewel Rana Became Every Brand’s First Choice For Social Media

The young influencer is now managing a lot of international brands and clients. When asked about how success happened to him, Mohammad Jewel said, “One must sacrifice his/her leisure time and work hard to be able to reap the benefits later. Give 5 years of your time now and hustle as much as you can because I believe this is the time that will help you immensely to establish yourself. With having a lot of recognized international clients and brands, he has established a vast network to promote the brands he has been associated with. Hard work, determination, and sacrifice in life have made his dreams a reality and Mohammad Jewel Rana believes that he is a student by the day and businessman by the night. Achieving so much at this young age has made the young guy one of the successful Social media marketers today.