Model Lynn Anna Shares How to Stay Healthy While Traveling in The Midst Of A Pandemic.

but what happens when you must travel because of work? How does one stay socially responsible and healthy during such a challenging time?

We recently caught up with model and influencer Lynn Anna Lafreniere, known for her lively Instagram account lynn_anna_ which has captured a considerably large audience of over 116k followers, as well as her up-to-date knowledge on health and beauty. She has recently traveled to places like Ethiopia, Turkey, Germany, and across the US, to name a few. Together, we will shed some light on this topic, and learn how to stay healthy and responsible while traveling during these uncertain times.

Here is what Lynn Anna had to say:

Tips for being socially responsible:

“Even though there is a pandemic, unfortunately, some of us still have to travel whether it’s for work or for a personal situation. However, I believe that we can still travel while being mindful. When I travel, I try to be very aware of my surroundings, I wear a mask when I am near other people, when I am indoors and when I’m on a plane. I try to stay 6ft away from people when possible and I try to fly on airlines such as Delta and JetBlue that keep the middle seats empty. I wash my hands often and use a gentle sanitizer such as EO Botanical Hand Sanitizer Gel, Lavender when needed. I also get frequently tested to make sure I’m not unknowingly spreading the virus.”

Tips for staying healthy while travelling:

“Drinking a lot of water helps me to stay healthy while I travel. If I’m in the US, I have my eco-friendly bottle that I constantly refill with clean water. I’ll go to places such as Starbucks that don’t mind giving you water. Water is very important for your skin, your digestion, and your energy levels. Water also helps to keep your appetite in check so that you do not make unhealthy food choices as often. Dehydration is often one of the top reasons why people feel fatigued, experience slow digestion, and have dry, itchy, dull-looking skin. I’ll drink about three to four liters of water a day, to prevent this.

My next tip is something that really helps me to make sure that I get enough nutrients to keep my immunity up. When I travel, I always make sure to take my supplements along, my favorite multivitamin is called Ritual. Ritual is made specifically for women and is formulated with many of the essential vitamins and minerals that we need. I love Supermoon’s Super Hair vitamins because not only do they keep your hair healthy with beneficial ingredients, but they are also formulated with stress-fighting nutrients. Stress can mess up your hair, skin and health, and since traveling can be so stressful, it’s important to manage the impact of stress on the body.

I also make sure to pack probiotics and, ginger and turmeric tea or drink mixtures. Probiotics are especially important for women; I recommend HUM probiotics. Ginger and turmeric are both known to boost the immune system. I like Four Sigmatic’s turmeric latte mix. You can often find non-dairy milk at the airport or the hotel and you just mix it together. I also recommend trying to find homemade teas and fresh juices, especially with ginger if possible. It is vital to keep your immunity strong during these times.

Lastly, remember to exercise. I will try to walk every day, if the weather is nice, and if I am staying somewhere where it is safe and possible to walk. If walking is not possible, I do at-home workouts. My favorite at-home workout program is by John Benton Model Fitness and I highly recommend it. I recently learned that physical activity may help to flush bacteria out of the lungs and airways and assists with the circulation that is needed to keep the immune system strong.”

As we can see from these helpful and insightful tips by the seasoned traveler, Lynn Anna, taking a work-trip during this time does not have to be a daunting task if done right. If you listen to her advice on staying healthy, keeping yourself hydrated and your immune system boosted, and follow her guidelines on being socially responsible, you can make a safe journey from where you are, to where you need to go.