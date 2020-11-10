Model Francesca Pinto: You Can Build Habits For Wellness

Francesca Pinto is the perfect person to learn stress management tips from. Francesca is a model, actress, influencer, and entrepreneur. She has modeled in NYFW with models such as Cameron Dallas, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and more. She has appeared on various TV shows as an actress and was the voice for Dora.

These are Francesca Pinto’s habits for wellness and stress management:

1. Relaxing Music

Francesca says music helps her lower her stress levels. It’s never failed her and it’s usually her go-to solution.

2. Hot Tubs or Warm Baths

Baths have many benefits and one of them is the fact that they are major stress relievers. But not everyone has access to a hot tub like Francesca so warm baths are her recommended alternative if that is your case.

3. Go Jogging

Francesca told us that she goes jogging every morning after breakfast. Sometimes she brings her dog with her. Do whatever gets you out the door and jogging, if you need to bring your pet so be it. Pets love leaving the house. It will do both of you good at the same time.

Conclusion

Look for new music, go over that old playlist, or bring out the old jukebox from the attic.

If you have a hot tub, use it more. Otherwise warm baths may be the perfect alternative for you to ease stress.

Thanks to Francesca Pinto.