Model Francesca Pinto: You Can Build Habits For Wellness

Model, actress and influencer Francesca Pinto shares how you can build habits for wellness and reduce stress. Here's how

Francesca Pinto with Cameron Dallas

Francesca Pinto is the perfect person to learn stress management tips from. Francesca is a model, actress, influencer, and entrepreneur. She has modeled in NYFW with models such as Cameron Dallas, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and more. She has appeared on various TV shows as an actress and was the voice for Dora.

These are Francesca Pinto’s habits for wellness and stress management:

1. Relaxing Music

Francesca says music helps her lower her stress levels. It’s never failed her and it’s usually her go-to solution.

2. Hot Tubs or Warm Baths

Baths have many benefits and one of them is the fact that they are major stress relievers. But not everyone has access to a hot tub like Francesca so warm baths are her recommended alternative if that is your case.

3. Go Jogging

Francesca told us that she goes jogging every morning after breakfast. Sometimes she brings her dog with her. Do whatever gets you out the door and jogging, if you need to bring your pet so be it. Pets love leaving the house. It will do both of you good at the same time.

Conclusion

Look for new music, go over that old playlist, or bring out the old jukebox from the attic.

If you have a hot tub, use it more. Otherwise warm baths may be the perfect alternative for you to ease stress.

Thanks to Francesca Pinto.

    Annika Patel, Journalist, Medical Assistant

    Annika Patel is a journalist and medical assistant. Annika currently resides in Brooklyn and has lived in Los Angeles for 15 years. Annika attended UC Berkley. When Annika isn't working she enjoys training her cat and baking cookies.

