Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Mistakes Every Family-Owned Business Should Avoid | Barry Kornfeld

Believe it or not, most businesses in America are family-owned and run. According to Conway Center for Family Business, up to 80% of companies belong to families. Likely, when one pictures a family business, they’re thinking of a smaller scale business: the mom-and-pop stores. However, it’s important to remember that larger companies such as Walmart, Ford, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Believe it or not, most businesses in America are family-owned and run. According to Conway Center for Family Business, up to 80% of companies belong to families. Likely, when one pictures a family business, they’re thinking of a smaller scale business: the mom-and-pop stores. However, it’s important to remember that larger companies such as Walmart, Ford, Marriott, and Comcast are all part of that category.

Given that knowledge, it makes sense that families would choose to go into business together. Family businesses share the wealth and can pass on for generations. But only if they succeed. This is where avoiding the most common pitfalls of starting a family business comes into play.

Failure to Set Clear Roles and Responsibilities

Failing to create clear roles and responsibilities is one of the first and easiest mistakes in a family business. Remember, boundaries are essential – especially in a business world, even if that means setting boundaries within your own family.

Setting boundaries applies to everyone working within the business – family or not. An employee with a well-defined position and role is more likely to succeed.

Failing to Keep Finances Separate

Whether your business consists of one person or several people, it’s vital to keep the finances separate. Even when a family is involved, this may feel counterintuitive since family finances may have started the business. Additionally, some family businesses may even run out of the family home.

However, failure to separate personal and business finances can quickly become lethal for a business. No matter how well-thought-out it is or how enthusiastic its employees are. Without this separation, it’s too easy for one mistake to cause financial disaster. 

Failing to Remember Business Essentials

A business does not get to skip out on the essentials simply because a family runs it. Yet, it is all too common that family-run companies fail to consider primary forms of accounting.

Employee documentation is vital, even if every single employee is family. It is critical to track documentation across the whole company – both for family and non-family employees. Additionally, do not forget about withholding taxes, providing paychecks, and including essential benefits (health insurance). 

Failing to Value Non-Family Employees

When running a family business, it is likely that eventually, there will come a time when they will need to hire outside of the company. There will be times when a specialist is required, or perhaps the business has grown enough to require more hands. Regardless of the reason, it’s essential to avoid letting these employees fall by the wayside.

Favoritism and nepotism are commonly seen – and looked down upon – in the business world. Both can result in negative consequences, such as poor management, mistakes, and missed opportunities. That is why it is essential to strive to treat all employees equally.

This article was originally published on BarryKornfeld.com

    Barry Kornfeld, Principal and Commercial Finance Consultant at Value Capital Funding

    Barry Kornfeld is a Principal and Commercial Finance Consultant at Value Capital Funding, a niche firm in the financial services industry that specializes in debt restructuring. Based in Palm Beach, Florida, over the course of his career, he has amassed over 30 years of comprehensive experience and in-depth knowledge of finance and various commercial finance transactions.

     

    Barry Kornfeld, along with his wife, Ferne, and his brother, realized that there was a large and unfortunate gap within the commercial finance marketplace. Many companies and businesses were seeking solutions to their debt, only to be pointed by others towards more and more debt. Given the amount of money such businesses had already borrowed, their loan applications were often declined, leaving them back at square one.

     

    Barry Kornfeld and his partners realized that what these businesses and companies were actually looking for was a way to restructure their debt—not accrue more. As such, they began reaching out to specialized restructuring partners and lenders, working towards the ability to specialize in debt restructuring since the market so desperately needed it. With his background in finance, Barry Kornfeld is able to apply his analytical skills to help consult with businesses plagued with too much debt. Instead of working with individuals, he is now working exclusively with businesses to first help them secure affordable financing, but if they are not qualified, then to help them by showing the benefits of restructuring their unsupportable business debt. For Barry, it was a natural and necessary offshoot.

     

    To learn more about Barry Kornfeld and his insight into debt restructuring, make sure to check out his blog!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to Start a Successful Family Business

    by Jack Covington
    Community//

    Alicia Torres Cande of Lasto Foods: “Learn to separate your personal from your professional life”

    by Jason Hartman
    Community//

    The Importance of Open Communication in a Family Business

    by Phương Uyên Trần

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.