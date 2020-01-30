Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Well-Being//

Rachel Nicks on How She Relentlessly Prioritizes as a Working Mom

“Stressing is not productive.”

By

Rachel Nicks is a certified Hatha yoga, barre, TRX, kettlebell, Pilates, prenatal and postpartum fitness instructor, one of the main instructors for the MIRROR, a certified DONA doula, and a working actress who appears on popular shows like Grey’s Anatomy and New Amsterdam. When asked what her most important role is, she answers, “Mother.” She works hard to make sure she prioritizes her family, while still bringing her best at work — without adding the unnecessary guilt of perfection. 

“At any moment, I may have an audition sent my way. There are weeks when I have five auditions plus MIRROR, and sometimes I’m shooting a show, on top of being a wife and a mom. It’s extremely difficult to prioritize,” she tells Thrive. “But what I have accepted with my busy career and motherhood is that I don’t have enough time for everything. So I pride myself on being completely present when I’m working and mothering. I’m honest with myself and others about my situation, but I’m human, and there are only 24 hours in a day.” She jokes that after having her son, she said to her husband, “I’m the most unprepared yet the most present I’ve ever been.”

“The other crazy thing is that my careers in acting and fitness have blossomed more than ever since having my son,” she adds. “Now, I use the time I have wisely. I try not to waste time second-guessing myself or stressing about my lack of time. As a wise teacher of mine at Juilliard taught me years ago: Stressing is not productive.” 

Getting enough rest is key. “As a busy working mother, I prioritize my sleep,” she adds. “I have worked really hard to accept that a rested Rachel is better for everyone.” 

And she notes that it’s important to remember that if everything on your list doesn’t get done in the most perfect manner, it’s okay. “ If there is a pile of folded clothes in the corner, or some dishes in the sink, I haven’t failed,” she explains. “That is an ongoing challenge for me. My grandmother told my mother years ago, and my mother reminded me when I had my son, that ‘No mother gets an award for a clean house.’” 

Follow us here and subscribe here for all the latest news on how you can keep Thriving.

Stay up to date or catch-up on all our podcasts with Arianna Huffington here.

Lindsey Benoit O'Connell, Deputy Editor, Entertainment + Partnerships at Thrive Global

Lindsey Benoit O'Connell is Thrive Global's Deputy Editor, Entertainment + Partnerships. Prior to working at Thrive, she was the Entertainment + Special Projects Director for Good Housekeeping, Women's Health, Cosmopolitan, Redbook and Woman's Day booking the talent for covers and inside features. O'Connell currently lives in Astoria, NY with her husband Brian and adorable son, Hunter Fitz.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

“The only failure is to not try” With Actress Gabriella Martinez

by Yitzi Weiner
Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty Images
Wisdom//

Jennifer Lopez and Other Celebrities On How They Embraced Self-Care After Having Kids

by Jane Burnett
Community//

Rising Star Nina Eleanya: “In this business time is everything”

by Yitzi Weiner

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.