Mindfulness Meditation – A Super Tool Against Stress and Burnout by John Giorgi

As per John Giorgi, Meditation has been around for thousands of years but in Western society, it is only in recent years that people have developed an interest in the subject. It now seems to be gaining momentum as good health practices become more important with our hectic lifestyles and overcrowded schedules.

Meditation often refers to mindfulness meditation, a form of training the mind and developing greater awareness. To meditate means to focus the attention on a word, object, or activity in order to still the thinking mind that is normally full of random thoughts.

The aim is not to empty the mind but rather to be aware of feelings, distractions, and thoughts without becoming involved in them or allowing them to pull you away from the present moment.

A method that is frequently recommended and used to practice this type of meditation is the following:

Sit comfortably, either cross-legged on a cushion, or with your back resting against a wall, legs extended out in front of you. Take 3 deep breaths to relax your body and mind.

Then focus your attention on your breathing and become aware of the sensation of air moving in and out of your nostrils, or on your belly rising and falling as you breathe. Whenever your attention wanders away from the breath, gently return it to following the breath.

Benefits of Mindfulness Meditation by John Giorgi

Easier to cope with stress.

Fewer symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Improvement in mental focus and memory.

Greater capacity to handle strong emotions.

General feeling of well-being.

A more intuitive and sensitive way of seeing oneself and the world around us.

Meditation is effective in helping people cope with stress and anxiety, burnout or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Mindfulness meditation can also be very helpful in treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), insomnia, addiction and eating disorders.

Mindfulness Meditation: A Super Tool Against Stress and Burnout

FAQ on Mindfulness Meditation

What are the benefits of mindfulness meditation?

Mindfulness meditation relieves stress, relaxes the body and mind, makes us happier and healthier, increases emotional stability, improves our relationships with others and ourselves.

What are the benefits of practicing mindfulness daily?

Over time, by practicing on a daily basis, we will be more effective in dealing with stress and the emotions that arise from difficult circumstances. We will have greater clarity of mind and will be able to see things more accurately as they are.

How many times a day should I practice mindfulness meditation?

We recommend that you practice mindfulness as often as you can and at least 3 times a day for 20 minutes.

