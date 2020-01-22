Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Might I Have A Side Of News With That Online Advertising Please?

Online Advertising Has Gone Berserk

By
I must admit that I am beginning to long for newspapers again…the paper-kind for those who may be questioning what I mean.
I feel this way because somewhere between the onset of online news and today, we reached and exceeded the tipping point specific to the amount of advertising that invades our reading space. 

No longer is it an enjoyable experience or even convenient to get one’s news from online sources as too many have buried themselves and their readers in pop-ups, slide shows, and blinking banners.  To add to it, much of today’s advertising resembles news stories, themselves, forcing readers to take considerable time to discern what is “real” and what is pure “solicitation.”

It’s a new norm that is “over the top” in scale, in my opinion.  It devalues the reader as well as so many writers who put their “heart and soul” into articles that go unread due to the barriers faulty advertising efforts place between their audiences and their work.  No doubt, funding is required to keep these enterprises going but there is a difference between enough and too much (with too much leading to the loss of your audience to other sites that understand that balance much better than you).

I  am not alone in my frustration nor thinking on the matter.  The complaints are mounting from countless readers no longer content with the direction online advertising is going nor how it makes them feel as the online consumer. 

The advertising assault needs to end, traded in for a balance that respects readers while allowing online businesses and their advertisers to continue in a way (more modest, perhaps) that will only benefit them in the long run.  

I, daresay, moments like the one pictured above are becoming all too common for many eager to sit with their coffees, eat their croissants, and ingest their morning take on the world via online sources.  

It is a problem that is very real, very insulting to the audience, and inviting of a necessary solution that just may pave the way to the extinction for sites that don’t adjust their ways appropriately.

Remember, we all know of institutions who forgot what they were doing along the way.  First, they buried their clientele.  Then, they buried themselves.
Laura Wellington onstage at TEDxWilmingtonLive

Laura Wellington, CEO & Author at THREAD MB

TEDx Speaker, Founder of Celebrity-Influencer Blog "THREAD MB," Award-Winning Children's Television Creator, and Author.  Newly released children's book series - "Jasper's Giant Imagination" (4RV Publishing).  Passionate advocate for children living in foster care.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Values in Action

by Nick Peluso
Shutterstock
Community//

A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

by Colin Milner
Community//

How to Create a Value Proposition that Slays

by Amy Rasdal

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.