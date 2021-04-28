Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Microsteps

By James A. Fragale

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

By James A. Fragale

MICROSTEPS – I had some knee work done recently hence I was particularly attracted to a new word; new to me anyway, “Microsteps.”  “Science shows,” the promo suggests, “we don’t have to sacrifice our well-being to succeed.” As it turns out, well-being is crucial to peak performance, and we all want that.  A TOME: Your Time to Thrive: End Burnout, Increase Well-Being, and Unlock Your Full Potential with the New Science of Microsteps, by Marina  Khidekel, from Hachette Go Publishing–touted as a “revolutionary guide to living and working by boosting our productivity—is based on, and even calls itself, a Microsteps bible.”

Ergo, the unit of change in our approach is not the giant leap—it’s the Microstep–an incremental mindset…a behavior. Author Knidekel backs herself up. Neuroscience shows that a part of the brain that helps us focus shuts down in times of ongoing stress that’s coupled with an abundance of uncertainty.  Those syndromes activate “your parasympathetic nervous system, lowering your cortisol levers and the [old] bugaboo stress.”  The advantageous unit of change in her approach is not the giant leap–it’s the Microstep–an incremental mindset…a behavior shift.  Example: we/you can course-correct in 60 seconds flat (or round) by focusing on the rising … and the falling of your breath.

One study, McKinsey Global Institute, found that only 39% of our day is spending doing task-specific work. The rest?  Answering/sending emails, tracing down information, locating a needed work-colleague…all the rest is “busy-work black holes” that suck up our time and attention.  Who wants or needs that?

With chapters dedicated to sleep, nutrition, movement, focus and prioritization, improved communication, better relations relationships, unplugging and recharging, creativity-inspiration, and purpose/meaning, Your Time to Thrive advocates (sharing studies: its research-supported) mini-habits that promise to yield “huge benefit”–empowering readers to truly thrive in every segment of their lives—from major to minor and everything in between.

It seems, invariably, we begin too big… launch into the new gung-ho… too darn fast. That’s why half of New Year’s resolutions fail, we start off grandiosely, then tank.  (Author Marina Khidekel doesn’t detail failed diets.) She doestell us we don’t need to turn our lives upside down to make a change…meaningful ones, one hopes. We can reach our goals by starting micro-wise: set boundaries and for sure, double-down on healthy habits: sleep, exercise, nutrition, and excessive time with loved ones. Then, she goes on to suggest we embrace solutions that appeal to wisdom, wonder, intuition, reflection that are firmly entrenched in science. Obvious to many, maybe, but difficult to keep in mind in a “restless world like this is….”  My mother would not like parts of this book, but all the reason for me to take it in stride.

Marino Khidekel is Head of Content Development at Thrive Global.

    jamesfragale, Writer, Journalist, Record Producer, Songwriter, Blogger, at Thrive Global, Independent

    James A. Fragale is really “Jim:” writer, journalist, record producer, songwriter with five five-star novels on amazon.com; four GQ Cover stories, a column there, too; not to mention five pieces (blogs) on Huffington Post.  Jim’s credits include discovering Tony Winner Melba Moore before she had an agent; long before her lead in Purlie, and then he produced her first two albums.  Moore recorded ten of the songs Jim wrote with Angelo (Twin Peaks Badalamenti. And, let’s not forget the advertising jingles and his collaboration with famous Four Seasons conductor-arranger Charlie Calello with vocals by Valerie Simpson (of Ashford-Simpson fame.)  Valerie now has a restaurant on West 72nd Street. (If you don’t know Calello’s extensive resume/work, he’s the guy who came up with those three notes for Neil Diamond on “Sweet Caroline.”  “Sweet Caroline, Dah Dah Dah…”. And, C.C. arranged and conducted for The Four Seasons.)

     

    SIX Novels:

    BLOCKED?! Get Un-Blocked, Now!

    “Sure-Fire, Infallible, Solutions For Living”…The Answers to Life.”

    “Breakthroughs!”

    “Seventy-Six Trombones, Life after Thirty-Nine Made Easy”

    “F.U.!  (Follow Up)!  The Answer to Life Revisited”

    “The Answer to Life”

     

    **Five Blogs on “Huffington Post” by James A. Fragale

    “Save the Music, Music, Music,”

    “Books You Hold in Your Hand”

    “Old! Old! We Hate Old!

    “Is It Art? Or, Is It Soup?”

    “My Huckleberry Friends and Me”

     

    Four Gentlemen’s Quarterly Cover Stories by James A. Fragale

    Richard Gere

    Hart Bochner

    Christopher Reeve

    Ryan O’Neal (didn’t run)

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Microstep Month//

    I Tried Tidying Up Every Night Before Bed for 32 Days and Here’s What Happened

    by Rebecca Muller
    Microstep Month//

    I Tried Journaling Every Day for a Month and Here’s What I Learned

    by Kasia Laskowski
    Microstep Month//

    I Kicked My Phone Out of My Bedroom and It Not Only Improved My Sleep — It Changed My Relationship

    by Stephanie Fairyington

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.