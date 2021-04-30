Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Michael Troina on Becoming a Better Leader in a Crisis | New York, New York

No person ever wants to find themselves in a crisis. Whether it be at home, at a job, in a team or club, or a business, crises are never fun places to be in. They are hectic, stress-inducing, and can be extremely detrimental to the success of a team or project. In times of crisis, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

No person ever wants to find themselves in a crisis. Whether it be at home, at a job, in a team or club, or a business, crises are never fun places to be in. They are hectic, stress-inducing, and can be extremely detrimental to the success of a team or project. In times of crisis, most people look to the leader of the group. This leader needs to be ready for the moment and prepared to handle the magnitude of the moment. But how can someone be a good leader in the face of a crisis?

One of the best characteristics of many of the world’s greatest businessmen is they are all great leaders, regardless of the situation. When things are going well, they keep everybody focused and locked in on improvement and the current goal. When things begin to go the wrong direction, they keep everyone together and focused. No moment of chaos or crisis knocks them off the path. One way many of these great leaders stay strong through times of crisis is by remaining calm. This is often difficult to do, as it may seem like the world is crashing around them. But being a calm presence that others can look to for stability and comfort will go a long way for team productivity.

Another way some leaders excel in times of crisis is through confidence. This is very similar to staying calm but can be reassuring to those who may be worried. Projecting confidence can diminish the magnitude of the situation and make the crisis seem lessened. This will reduce the amount of worrying occurring within the team or group. This confidence can be supplemented if the leader also has a well-thought-out plan to move forward through the crisis. This would give the group a tangible plan ahead, increasing the stability of the situation. This will help others feel less in the dark about the future and provide them with something to occupy their mind and time.

The biggest thing about being a better leader in a crisis is projecting confidence and stability. This will draw followers toward the leader and give them more control over an already unfortunate situation. People will know where to look and will feel less in the dark, allowing them to have a stable person to go to in the face of adversity.

Article originally published on MichaelTroina.co

    Michael Troina

    Based in New York City, Michael Troina is a professional in data analytics and marketing. Michael is especially interested in what makes people tick and various aspects of human and consumer behavior. Michael's foray into data analysis began with a fascination with numbers and algorithms, and was further fostered through different social media platforms, namely his work building a successful Youtube channel and gaming platform. As a leader, Michael Troina has proven himself as a team player and collaborator, known for his integrity and humility. 

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    In Times of Make or Break, Is Your Leadership Breaking Through?

    by Ana Marinovic
    Community//

    Empathy – The Human Approach to Leadership

    by Shaun Jayaratnam
    Prince A Sanders How to Lead a Team During Periods of Crisis and Uncertainty
    Community//

    How to Lead a Team During Periods of Crisis and Uncertainty

    by Prince A. Sanders

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.