Michael Osland Offers Simple Tips to Boost Mental Health While Working from Home Due to COVID-19

The COVID-19 global pandemic has dramatically transformed several aspects of our lives, including adjusting and getting used to the new work-from-home culture. Even though some of you have gone back to the usual workplace, many of you are still operating from your homes and encountering numerous challenges triggering stress and tension. According to the Web MD, the immense distress due to COVID-19 made us more concerned about our mental health. Take proper care of your emotions, feelings, and overall mental health in your professional and personal lives. According to Web MD, workplace stress could be responsible for triggering mental health problems.

Work-from-home as a concept does have numerous perks that are enjoyed by many. No more commuting issues are certainly a big blessing for many. However, for most people working from home has proved to be quite challenging. Many of you have been experiencing stress, anxiety, uncertainty, and lack of motivation. People are having issues juggling family life with job responsibilities.

Many of you are distressed and are worried about the stability of your jobs. Working from home may prove to be beneficial in several ways. However, it may present a few mental, social, and physical challenges, as per Michael Osland. It is of utmost importance to focus your attention on addressing the social and psychological challenges faced by remote workers, such as a deep sense of loneliness, lack of social life, blurred lines between one’s home life and job.

Challenges Associated with Work-From-Home

Work-from-home or remote working may present many amazing advantages, but it may be accompanied by a host of challenges such as:

Difficult to stay motivated

Feeling isolated and lonely

Facing issues while managing disruptions

Having difficulty in establishing a work-life balance

Maintaining healthy eating schedules and habits

Having difficulty in getting the necessary level of exercise or physical activity

Difficulty in avoiding burnout

It is a good idea to focus on addressing these issues and challenges for maintaining good mental health. Here are some mental wellness tips to help you overcome dire circumstances. These tips are simple, yet they can be helpful and could make you feel more motivated and productive.

Mental Health Tips by Michael Osland

Follow a Strict Routine

It is important to follow steady schedules if you wish to maintain clear lines of demarcation between your personal life and work. It could be quite stressful if these lines start getting blurred. It is important to keep sticking to your usual work and sleep patterns. It is a good idea to stay consistent on this count. Wake up at your usual time, enjoy your breakfast and get ready to start office work. It is a good idea to use your commute time fruitfully.

Try to schedule a workout session, or enjoy listening to some good music or reading before starting to slog for the day. Once your workday is over, be strict and just stop working. Stop checking emails and shut down your monitors, stop taking work-related calls to the extent possible. Focus on enjoying your family life and sleep at your usual time.

Focus on Creating a Dedicated Workspace

Locate a quiet corner in your house that is away from distractions and people. Organize everything you require for working smoothly in a single place before starting to work. Keep all your pens, paper, chargers, etc. close to you and shut the door while working.

Conclusion: Take Breaks to Rejuvenate

Taking short breaks from work could help you tackle feelings of stress. Take a short break for lunch and focus on taking regular screen breaks so that you can return to work certainly more focused. Short recesses are good for boosting productivity and rejuvenation.