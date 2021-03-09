Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Michael Maddaloni Reveals 5 Tips for Staying Motivated as an Entrepreneur

Michael Maddaloni is the CEO of the Michael Louis New York Brand (@michaellouisny), an international luxury leather goods brand that combines fashion and function in small, everyday items. Michael also runs The Luxury Lifestyle Magazine (@luxurylifestylemagazine), a digital media company that focuses on sharing unique luxury lifestyle content.

As an entrepreneur and a businessman, Michael has to stay motivated all the time. After all, motivation is what makes the difference between success and failure. However, balancing all the entrepreneurial tasks with one’s personal life is a truly challenging undertaking. Michael shares his five tips to help entrepreneurs stay motivated, keep their businesses booming, and still have time for friends, family, and relaxation.

1. Enjoy Small Rewards

Every now and then, entrepreneurs should reward themselves for all the hard work they do. Working without any rewards can negatively affect one’s motivation and put them on a path toward failure.

Michael points out that everyone should reward themselves for a job well done. No matter how small they are, all entrepreneurial victories should be awarded with pleasant activities such as a dinner at a nice restaurant or going out for drinks with friends.

2. Maintain a Healthy Routine

Entrepreneurs tend to have so much work on their plates that they forget to physically and emotionally take care of themselves. Michael recommends developing and maintaining a healthy routine that can boost one’s physical and mental health.

For Michael, a healthy routine includes maintaining a proper diet, working out a few times a week, and making sure that he has some time for himself to do activities that relax him the most.

3. Engage in Motivational Activities

It can be challenging to find motivation from within. When that happens, Michael believes that indulging in motivational activities can help. By motivational activities, he doesn’t mean attending some special meetings or workshops. Instead, it is enough to listen to motivating podcasts, watch inspirational movies, or even read a book based on an inspiring story.

All these activities can be performed in one’s free time, and the best part is that they are quite enjoyable.

4. Surround Yourself With Positivity

People often have planners and calendars on their desks that remind them of their upcoming tasks. Even though these reminders are quite helpful, sometimes they may cause stress rather than relief and motivation. Imagine seeing a planner filled with tons of upcoming tasks; such a sight can’t leave anyone indifferent.

In addition to his weekly to-do list, Michael often places small notes on his desk with motivational messages. Sometimes, when he feels too tired or even lazy to start working on a task, the notes improve his mood and help him be more productive.

5. Don’t Forget About Your Beauty Sleep

People often stay up late and miss out on a good night’s sleep so they can complete all their business-related tasks. However, what they forget is that lack of sleep usually leads to a lack of motivation and concentration. And, after many sleepless nights, Michael realized that no task is worth missing out on his beauty sleep.

“It is paramount that you get a good night’s sleep to be able to pursue your entrepreneurial tasks. I noticed that every time I delayed a task so I could get some sleep, I ended up completing it twice as fast the next day,” Michael explains.

Running a business is very challenging, and it requires so much hard work and effort. Whenever he feels exhausted or like he lacks motivation, Michael reminds himself of the reason why he started his journey in the first place. Staying positive and using some of Michael’s tips will undoubtedly help you stay on top of your workload and reach your goals. For more excellent tips on surviving in the harsh business world, make sure to visit Michael on Instagram (@michaellmaddaloni).

