Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Michael Luzich on the Benefits of Corporate Philanthropy

Whether you and your company provide financial contributions, goods or services, or allow employees to volunteer time “on the clock,” corporate philanthropy can have a major social benefit. As someone with a deep passion for philanthropy and social well-being, I understand the benefits that corporate philanthropy offers the company, the community, and your employees. Corporate […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Whether you and your company provide financial contributions, goods or services, or allow employees to volunteer time “on the clock,” corporate philanthropy can have a major social benefit. As someone with a deep passion for philanthropy and social well-being, I understand the benefits that corporate philanthropy offers the company, the community, and your employees. Corporate philanthropy has become essential to business success.

Improving the Community

First, your company’s philanthropic endeavors can make a major impact on the community. Nonprofit agencies in the community greatly benefit from corporate sponsorships and donations, and your business should take the opportunity to support worthy causes.

Making a financial donation can address crucial needs in your community. There are many ways your business can provide assistance by donating funds to help:

  • create a youth program
  • purchase a new wheelchair-accessible bus
  • build a senior center or teen clubhouse
  • assist local shelters

These are big-ticket items and perhaps your company or small business cannot afford endeavors on this scale. A different but still effective way for your company to help is to encourage your staff to participate as a volunteer while paying for their time. 

Boosting Employee Recruitment, Morale, and Retention 

Corporate philanthropy makes your company more appealing when recruiting new employees. When volunteerism and financial giving is part of your company culture, a job seeker may be more drawn to working for you, especially when they already volunteer or support a charity.

Getting your company involved in charitable and philanthropic efforts can boost morale among employees. When employees value giving back to the community and are encouraged to volunteer for a charity (whether self- or company-selected), the result is often a workforce with more passion and dedication toward their company. Volunteering together—outside of work—can improve internal teamwork on projects and collaborations. When allowed to volunteer during the workday, employees learn that their company cares about giving back and improving the community.

Employees are more likely to stay with a company that openly gives back and works to improve its community.

Improving Company Image

Finally, people want to see that the companies they support are also putting forth efforts to improve society and their community. Clients and consumers often view philanthropic businesses much more favorably when they support the very community that provides them with business. A gratifying beneficial cycle ensues. Helpful philanthropic efforts done primarily for the recipients’ benefit are a great way to improve your company’s image and the odds for your company’s success.

This article was originally published on MichaelLuzich.org

    Michael Luzich, Founder of Luzich Partners at Luzich Partners

    Michael Luzich is Founder and Managing Partner of Las Vegas-based investment firm Luzich Partners LLC. Michael has always appreciated the importance of giving back to his community and the world.

     

    In keeping with his commitment to charitable giving, and to honor the memory of his parents, Michael Luzich created the Norman and Carol Luzich Glaucoma Fund and contributes regularly to the Shiley Eye Institute at UC San Diego. The fund provides four-year funding for an interdisciplinary team of 10 scientists from an array of ophthalmology and eye centers.

     

    Michael Luzich also aims his philanthropic efforts in conservation. As a dedicated conservationist, he is a strong believer in global wildlife sustainability. His promotion of wildlife sustainability, while assisting people in need, led him to his work with the Mzuri Wildlife Foundation. Founded in 1969, the Foundation is dedicated to promoting wildlife conservation and educating the next generation of outdoor sports enthusiasts, and securing the viability of wild game animals and their habitats. The goal is to ultimately achieve harmonious relationships among wildlife, flora and fauna, and human beings.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Including Philanthropy in Your Business

    by Norman Shelley Hernick
    Community//

    The Significance Of Corporate Philanthropy

    by Team Reed Foundation
    Community//

    How To Implement Corporate Philanthropy

    by Jack Nourafshan

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.