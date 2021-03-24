Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Michael E Weintraub Esq Advises on Coping with Traumatic Events like COVID-19

Michael E Weintraub Esq

Michael E Weintraub Esq
Traumatic incidents from personally affecting tragedies to a global issue like the coronavirus can take up emotional space and result in traumatic stress. However, with the correct guidance, you can deal with traumatic stress in various ways.

After a disturbing event, experiencing traumatic stress is normal. Sometimes, you may feel all emotions at once, leaving you overwhelmed, including confusion, shock, guilt, or numbness. These emotions are limited to those who go through a disturbing event first-hand, but even those affected are simple witnesses. With a global issue like a pandemic, people got inflicted by horrifying stories and events that have left them most traumatized.

Social media coverages and news items available at a single click have also made us vulnerable to traumatic stress. People are constantly viewing, reading, and hearing about tragedies, suffering, and loss. This constant exposure to such items has left a dent in their nervous system.

Trauma and stress are a deadly combination and can permanently shatter your sense of safety. Further, it can leave with a deep feeling of danger and vulnerability, says Michael E Weintraub Esq. Feeling emotionally and physically drained, lack of sleep, short temper, as well as feelings of grief can be normal reactions to a traumatic event or incident.

Symptoms

Some emotional signs may include:

• Stupor

• Fear.

• Overcome by grief, or feeling extremely low

• Hopelessness

• Guilt and shame

• Frustration

Physical signs may include:         

• Nausea

• Short breath, chest pains, and a pounding heart

• Overthinking and pacing, severe physical symptoms of anxiety

• Insomnia

• Headache

Coping with traumatic stress

Some ways to overcome Covid stress.

Limit exposure to media

Some survivors get panic attacks when exposed to the same event, even via a screen.

It is essential not excessively to expose yourself to a traumatic event. It is the number one key to cope with traumatic stress. You should avoid watching or listening to news items right before going to bed. Further, it would help if you refrained from watching a disturbing video on repeat. You can remain up-to-date with the current happenings; it is best to read newspaper articles instead of preferring video clips or television.

If media coverage makes you feel vulnerable, it is advisable to completely take a break for a few days, from news items, or checking social media, or accessing online news.

Be accepting of your feelings

Traumatic stress brings about several feelings, including stupor, frustration, shame, etc. And sometimes, these emotions come at all once, leaving you overwhelmed. Accepting these emotions is essential to healing from trauma, says Michael E Weintraub Esq.

Do not remain idle

Although you might not feel like moving or getting back into a routine, it is essential to get work done and exercising. Working out can help you burn adrenaline and release endorphins, making you feel good while boosting your mood.

Connect with others

Even if you get tempted to avoid connecting and meeting with other people after a traumatic event, you should try to socialize. Socializing is one of the vital keys to recovery.

After a short period, feelings of numbness, shock, and anxiety start to fade away following a trauma. However, if your traumatic stress persists, and reaches a level of intensity, maybe it is time to seek a professional.

    Michael E Weintraub Esq, Principal of Law Office at Thrive Global

    Michael E Weintraub Esq is the Principal of Law Office of Michael E. Weintraub, LLC.  Mr. Weintraub is licensed to practice in New Jersey and the United States District Court. Mr. Weintraub is a frequent speaker to lay and professional groups, focusing on estate planning and the use of specialized and special needs trusts for disabled persons and recipients of public benefits. Read more about his GrantBlog 1  , Blog 2 and Scholarship.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

