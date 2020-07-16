Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Mentoring and Women’s Empowerment

How mentoring is inextricably linked to female empowerment

By
Mentoring and Women&#039;s Empowerment

When I recall myself in the first steps of my career, I used to call  “teachers” or “guardian angels”, those who played the role of a mentor to me. 

At that time I had no idea that there was a name for this practice. Today mentoring is widely known as a way to build one’s career on solid grounds and, especially for women, a way to further promote women’s empowerment. 

Which are the key points that render mentoring so important, especially for women and especially nowadays?

What is the current framework

To begin with, let’s first take a look at what’s the current situation in various work or business environments. 

Despite the fact that women constitute almost half of the workforce today, we don’t find the same analogy in respective leadership roles. Which means, that, while women get educated, gain skills and enter the labor market, for some reason, they tend to disappear after a certain hierarchical level and in high-level leadership positions we find mostly men.  

It is also observed that there are different conditions for women in the labor market. Men and women don’t usually play with the same rules. There are numerous, both evident and veiled, practices of discrimination against women professionals. 

Some of them are related to behaviours other with processes. This could be about gender stereotypes, prejudices and behaviours, or the creation of networking clubs for men, from which women are excluded. More information can be found in the research held by LeanIn.org and McKinsey (Women In the Workplace Report).

If, to all these, we add the difficulty to obtain resources either this is about financing (resulting from the restricted access to funds) or time (steming from women’s social role, that generates increased family obligations), it is easily understood why mentoring can have such a transformative impact on any phase a woman’s career may be.

How is mentoring contributing to women’s empowerment on an individual level:

Improves women’s ability to better promote themselves and their achievements

Recently at the #IamRemarkable workshop in Athens (co-organized by Google and Greek National Documentation Centre) women from different areas and in different stages in our careers, we had the opportunity to put under the microscope a phenomenon, observed at women professionals. It is called feminine modesty. It is about the modesty, that especially women professionals are expected to demonstrate, so that they will not be considered arrogant, aggressive, feisty or whichever subject is attributed from time to time to women, who stand for their achievements and successes in an assertive way. 

A mentor, particularly a female mentor, will work with a woman professional on that, showing her two things. One is that it is appropriate and absolutely necessary for her career’s advancement to talk about her work and her professional ambitions. The second is the way to do it.

Builds women a professional network

A network of connections is crucial for any professional, for women professionals or entrepreneurs especially. The cooperation they will develop with their mentor will offer them the opportunity to expand their network, as well as to make themselves “visible” in the business or market field they want to grow.

Keeps women focused on their goals

Due to the multiple roles and responsibilities women undertake in their life, besides work, they are more likely to set a professional target and then neglect it. Women are more likely to defer their focus and energy, something we saw happening intensely during the Covid-19 quarantine period. Women professionals, who stayed at home with the rest of the family, put their professional targets in the background or postponed them ad infinitum. 

In cases like these, the mentor can act as a “reminder“. Under their guidance, they will remind the mentee of her vision and mission, while at the same time keep her active towards the direction she set when she started. 

How is mentoring contributing to women’s empowerment on a social level:

Is mentoring actually contributing to women’s empowerment? How is a practice that benefits the individual, having an impact on a social level? A lot could be said about the leverage of mentoring on women’s leadership and empowerment. Here are some of the most substantial ones:

Creates more opportunities for women

This works cumulatively and can have an amazing impact. Many women leave an organisation or settle with less, because they feel that they have no access to the same opportunities or tools to advance their careers. Being involved into a mentoring relationship, women-mentees create certainly more opportunities to further develop their presence in their field or market. 

Not all women will move into high-level positions, but several will do and in due course they will take their own mentees and the cycle will continue and expand. Taking an overall look, mentoring can create the circumstances, so that eventually even more women gain access to professional and business opportunities.

Opens the way to leadership roles

Inextricably linked to the previous point, mentoring is decisive for the progress and success of young women professionals. Mentors offer valuable knowledge on how the market runs. On what is leadership and how they can lead successfully. Encourage them to search for opportunities and show them  the tools to deploy them. Will tell them when they are ready to take the next step forward and, even more importantly, how to do it assertively. 

What is the outcome of all these? More women see themselves in high leadership positions, which also grows exponentially….more women in high level positions, means that more women identify with them. They become the icebreakers and open the way to the top. We could say that mentoring is a very modern and dynamic way to close the gender gap in leadership. 

Paves the way of entrepreneurship to more women

Modelling is a learning process. Women, who take control of their financial condition and future, not only set themselves as role models for the others, but by becoming mentors, can actually smooth the path of entrepreneurship for so many other women.

Contributes to the discussion about equality and inclusivity in the work place

Probably this is an indirect benefit deriving from mentoring. However it is sufficient enough to make us see the big picture. The more women in labour market, and especially in leadership roles, the better will their needs be recognised, expressed and heard.  The better their needs are recognised, expressed and heard, the more hospitable and inclusive for everyone the work environments will become. 

Concluding, participating in mentoring relationships either as mentors or as mentees can be a priceless practice for both sides. Not only does it contribute to women’s empowerment, but to the development of more compassionate and empathetic teams and organisations, as well.

Paraskevi Katsanaki

Paraskevi Katsanaki, Leader in Network Marketing industry & Female Empowerment Blogger

Paraskevi is a Top Leader at a Health & Beauty Network Marketing company, developing her business locally and internationally.

Her career in Network Marketing industry and especially her work with and coaching of mainly women, offered her the insights to fully comprehend the value of financial and professional empowerment for women. She believes that empowered women are the core of healthy, balanced and inspired societies and organisations.

Her vision is to use her business and blog (womanwave.gr) as a tool for women to find their voice, feel included and heard, and gain their professional and financial autonomy.

She lives with her family under the bright sun in Athens, Greece, and dreams of being a role model for both her daughter and son.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Dr. Jessica Grossman: “Not everyone is going to like you”

by Phil La Duke
Community//

Thriving in the Space of Gender Equality

by Sarah M. Elzeini
Community//

These 29 Executives Show How We Can Close The Gender Wage Gap

by Yitzi Weiner

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.