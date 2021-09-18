Mental stress and stay healthy and happy during the Covid19

Everyone is too worried about their safety and health while combating an invisible enemy still on the prowl. The several waves of the pandemic have left most people helpless despite the governments trying their best to prop up the economy by providing a lot of fiscal stimuli and arranging for sufficient healthcare support to prevent deaths.

mental stress

The fear of the pandemic coupled with the various restrictive measures that people must follow to comply with the health advisories about safety and hygiene like wearing masks when going outdoor, washing hands frequently with soap and maintaining adequate physical distance from other people during public interactions, and avoiding crowds are causing enormous mental stress.

Although it is challenging to maintain our wellbeing amid such a gloomy environment by controlling our emotions, there are some ways to better care for our mental health.

Stop worrying about finances

People are already under tremendous financial stress due to loss of jobs, reduced pay, furloughs, and medical expenses incurred to recover from Covid19. The prolonged treatment that might be necessary after recovering from Covid19 is only adding to their woes.

Practice cleanliness

Since the virus spreads through the air, wearing masks outdoors cuts down the risk of infection considerably. Keeping your hands clean by frequently washing with soap when at home and using hand sanitizer when going out will reduce the chances of virus transmission. When you follow good personal hygiene, you will feel more confident of protecting yourself and leading a life though differently but safely, which will relieve your mental stress.

Eat well

The need of the hour is to stay physically healthy to keep us happy and improve our wellbeing. Create a routine by accepting the new normal to find some purpose for your daily activities, and life regains the rhythm that ensures wellness and wellbeing. Eat healthy and nutritious foods at fixed times so that the body receives sufficient nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and proteins to maintain a high level of immunity. Eat a lot of fruits and fresh vegetables, drink many fluids, including water and fresh fruit juices but avoid too much tea and coffee that contains caffeine.

Along with the balanced food and drinks, take sufficient rest during the day and have a good sleep at night so that body and mind recovers from the stress and you can start the day on a fresh note.

Light to moderate exercise for 20 minutes a day is enough to spruce up your health, drive away monotony and make you confident of staying in control. You can avail of the emergency loan offered by City Finance that can help to relieve your financial stress to some extent.