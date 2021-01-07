Mental Illness can make your life hard but hope will always bring light

I am a 30-year-old male and I have suffered from depression since my teens and was in, active alcohol addiction from the age of 15 until I was 28. I have momentarily been abstinent for over 18 months. I was a civil engineer for over 6 years but succumbed and my job on medical grounds in 2018 whilst I was in rehab. In addition to the clinical depression, upon finishing the rehab program, I discovered that I required both of my hips displaced due to osteoarthritis. I have created a group which is directed at getting persons with lived experience involved in the exercise. I have ascertained that exercise has been my default recovery tool since my teens and was essential during my time in rehab.

I am a consumer agent on three panels and associated in a local Health Consumer Network. I have lately completed a certification in Mental Health/Drug & Alcohol studies. I am currently studying for a certification in Fitness and hope to take personal training into rehab centers to help facilitate recovery. I aim to then study for a Diploma in either Drug & Alcohol or Mental Health Studies and hopefully a degree in psychology, but I require a job first! I currently get salary continuation insurance but I am very afraid of turning to the workforce and undergoing a relapse and losing all income! I hope to get work in a rehab facility and to use my fitness training experience to facilitate recovery. I recently completed workplace experience in mental health service and exercise played a major role in their program.

I hope that by sharing my story and experience, I can bring the difference and show that there is hope and that it is always possible to achieve amazing things in life, even when living with depression.

