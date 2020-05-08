Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Mental Health Tips for Hospitality Workers at Home

Bob Terrance Saunders shares some helpful tips on how to stay healthy - both physically and mentally - during a quarantine.

Many industries are going through an incredibly difficult time right now. Millions of workers are currently either on furlough, or facing a terrible uncertainty. As we do our best to take care of our physical health during these times, we may find ourselves starting to lose track of our mental health. As two sides of the same coin, we need to make sure we do our best to keep ourselves going in a healthy direction.

Stay Active 

Medicine has long known the connection between the physical and the mental. Make the most of this connection by taking even just a few minutes a day to do some physical activity. On instagram, friends were challenging each other to the push-up challenge. But if traditional workouts aren’t your thing, clear some space and get moving! Lots of people are hosting virtual dance parties – this can help you get more social interaction as well, and that ‘togetherness’ feeling is so important.

Make Goals

Setting goals for ones-self is difficult, but important. Some people may tell you that you need to make the absolute most of this time at home – don’t listen to them. Absolutely use this time to break out your guitar, get back into writing, or try and re-learn that language you studied in high-school. But the people who are demanding you write a novel or create a full album won’t do any of that themselves. And even if they do, celebrate their work without putting yourself down. We all have our own rhythms. Don’t worry about other people and what they’re doing, just focus on yourself and what you want to do.

Eat Well

Food can be the easiest comfort to dive into, especially at home. With take-out and delivery fast-food always on hand, you may be tempted to go all-out and let go of that diet you’ve been holding onto. But remember that a lot of our physical and mental health can be tied to what we eat. People who give up sugar or caffeine might be irritable, and if you give up a healthy diet you’ll feel better for a bit, then start to feel worse as your body adjusts. Keep your diet as healthy as possible for as long as possible!

Bob Terrance Saunders

As Night Manager, Bob Terrance Saunders has built a career in hospitality and tourism. On the white sandy beaches of Harbor Island, Bahamas, Bob works at the Dunmore Hotel, where his planning and interest in his workers and guests has given him opportunity to build a better experience for all involved. His work has provided higher rates of guest satisfaction and staff retention, thanks to his own personal touch as well as his education at the Atlantic International University. His special care has extended to the local community, which he supports through financial means, physical volunteering, and by bringing awareness to the issues that the community faces.

