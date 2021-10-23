Mental health guide for individuals suffering during the COVID-19 outbreak-Peter DeCaprio

Many people are overwhelmed by the unprecedented circumstances with the breakout of the covid-19 pandemic. The majority of the people are unable to cope with isolation and are struggling to manage their health. The breakout of the coronavirus has impacted people physically, mentally, and emotionally, thereby leaving them disappointed and hopeless about life, says Peter DeCaprio.

Here are a few guidelines to manage your mental well being amidst the outbreak of the virus:

Take it easy

The pandemic is beyond your control, and the overwhelming feelings can be challenging during such times. However, the best way to handle such circumstances is by being compassionate towards every living being, including you. It is essential to ask for help during moments of distress and help others simultaneously. You must remember that the pandemic will not last forever and tell yourself that this too shall pass.

Raise the bar of your expectations

A vast majority of people are under quarantine, advancing them towards unprecedented productivity. However, it is essential to manage your expectations during such trying times. The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has led to emotional trauma, thereby leaving people to be hopeless and unproductive. Many students complain of lack of motivation and difficulty in concentrating on their goals.

Career-oriented individuals are traveling with a lot of distractions as they work from home. It is essential to adapt to the current situation by taking one step at a time. People must be accessible to them and gradually settle down amidst the new written of studies and work. Since the pandemic is a long-term hurdle, people must be realistic towards their objectives and learn to balance their personal and work lives.

Put yourself in a routine

A life with a proper schedule is helpful to adapt to the current times. Maintaining a routine for everything can assist you in managing symptoms of anxiety, thereby allowing you to work with breaks in between. Therefore, Peter DeCaprio suggests individuals establish a timetable for eating, sleeping, and working out, along with managing their workload.

Establish connections and maintain them

The stressful situations of the covid-19 pandemic call for a connection to help you manage your physical and mental wellbeing. You can be a part of virtual forums and volunteer for various social services within the comfort of your home. The current situation of social isolation should not make you feel uncomfortable and hopeless. Therefore, you must reach out to others under similar circumstances and establish a sense of connection with them. Connect to colleagues and family through social media and other networking platforms and revive the long-lost friendship.

Understand your stress threshold

The pandemic is the best time to lay a solid foundation of physical and mental fitness. A routine practice of good sleep and exercise, along with a balanced diet, can potentially lead to a healthy body and mind.

Many people tend to incline on excessive alcohol consumption to ease stressful situations temporarily. This habit can be damaging in the long run, and it is essential to engage in physical activity that will assist you in regulating your emotions and lead to a sound sleep at night.