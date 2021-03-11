Mental health during the pandemic? Marcus Debaise shares useful health and wellness guidelines

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has been challenging for everyone. The spread of the virus affected people’s lives and the entire economy. Also, people were not ready for such a drastic change in daily life course on a mental level. Today, people have to think twice before they venture out of their house. Also, people have to move along with their masks and sanitizers. Though there were estimations that the virus would flatten its curve, no one knows when the challenging phase will get over.

The vaccination drive did bring in the sense of relief, but the new strain of the virus resurfaced people’s fear and dilemma. And all these contribute to fear and mental stress. The thought of whether the world will ever get free from the virus or not often makes people feel sad and depressed. It affects their life quality and meddles with their work and daily chores. Hence, it is necessary for everyone to opt-in for a few guidelines by Marcus Debaise for better mental health.

1. Say no to negative thoughts

Our brain picks up suggestions from our surroundings and starts to recreate similar thoughts. Hence, if you are continually thinking about the pandemic’s adverse outcomes, your brain will create similar ideas. For instance, if you are worried that the virus would never lose its grip over humanity, you will get scared to move out of your house. You might envision negative images and outcomes about yourself and your family members. It will affect your daily life negatively. Hence, the best solution is to stop thinking negatively and focus on life-supporting thoughts. For this, you can conjure up positive imageries and ideas in your mind and hold them for as long as you can.

2. Reduce the news time

The news will convey both positive and negative information about the pandemic. People need to use their discretion and absorb the news updates that help them feel hopeful. According to Marcus Debaise, it is always better not to get obsessed with any pandemic-related news. You can check the headlines to stay tuned to the world updates. It’s a smart call to reduce the news time and replace it with other activities like reading a book or watching a movie. It will help you to unwind and relax and lessen mental stress.

3. Meditation helps

One of the best ways to reduce mental stress is by practicing meditation. You don’t have to be a pro at practicing meditation. Marcus Debaise says that you need to set some time apart to practice meditation. Make sure to sit at a place where you won’t get disturbed and concentrate on your breathing. If you want, you can use any chant when you want to meditate. For instance, most holistic healers recommend the “Om chant” during meditation to bring peace and solace. With regular practice, you will get better at meditation, and it will help you gain clarity in your thoughts.

It is essential to take care of your mental health! During the pandemic phase, stress and tension can take a toll on your mental well-being. The guidelines mentioned above will help you to stay well and healthy.