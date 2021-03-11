Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Mental health during the pandemic? Marcus Debaise shares useful health and wellness guidelines

Marcus Debaise

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Marcus Debaise
Marcus Debaise

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has been challenging for everyone. The spread of the virus affected people’s lives and the entire economy. Also, people were not ready for such a drastic change in daily life course on a mental level. Today, people have to think twice before they venture out of their house. Also, people have to move along with their masks and sanitizers. Though there were estimations that the virus would flatten its curve, no one knows when the challenging phase will get over.

The vaccination drive did bring in the sense of relief, but the new strain of the virus resurfaced people’s fear and dilemma. And all these contribute to fear and mental stress. The thought of whether the world will ever get free from the virus or not often makes people feel sad and depressed. It affects their life quality and meddles with their work and daily chores. Hence, it is necessary for everyone to opt-in for a few guidelines by Marcus Debaise for better mental health.

1. Say no to negative thoughts

Our brain picks up suggestions from our surroundings and starts to recreate similar thoughts. Hence, if you are continually thinking about the pandemic’s adverse outcomes, your brain will create similar ideas. For instance, if you are worried that the virus would never lose its grip over humanity, you will get scared to move out of your house. You might envision negative images and outcomes about yourself and your family members. It will affect your daily life negatively. Hence, the best solution is to stop thinking negatively and focus on life-supporting thoughts. For this, you can conjure up positive imageries and ideas in your mind and hold them for as long as you can.

2. Reduce the news time

The news will convey both positive and negative information about the pandemic. People need to use their discretion and absorb the news updates that help them feel hopeful. According to Marcus Debaise, it is always better not to get obsessed with any pandemic-related news. You can check the headlines to stay tuned to the world updates. It’s a smart call to reduce the news time and replace it with other activities like reading a book or watching a movie. It will help you to unwind and relax and lessen mental stress.

3. Meditation helps

One of the best ways to reduce mental stress is by practicing meditation. You don’t have to be a pro at practicing meditation. Marcus Debaise says that you need to set some time apart to practice meditation. Make sure to sit at a place where you won’t get disturbed and concentrate on your breathing. If you want, you can use any chant when you want to meditate. For instance, most holistic healers recommend the “Om chant” during meditation to bring peace and solace. With regular practice, you will get better at meditation, and it will help you gain clarity in your thoughts.

It is essential to take care of your mental health! During the pandemic phase, stress and tension can take a toll on your mental well-being. The guidelines mentioned above will help you to stay well and healthy.

    Marcus Debaise

    Marcus Debaise, Business Person

    Marcus Joseph DeBaise is an Ellington, CT-based business person. As of now, he is the Controller of Roberts Chrysler. Never one to trust in the state of affairs, he's continually considering groundbreaking thoughts and repeating old ones. Read about him and his websites Scholarship 1 and Scholarship 2.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    health concerns
    Community//

    Managing the common COVID-19 health concerns – Marcus Debaise shares easy steps

    by Marcus Joseph Debaise
    Community//

    Marcus Debaise shares how to stay healthy at home during the pandemic

    by Marcus Joseph Debaise
    Community//

    Taking care of your emotional health during the pandemic – Useful tips by Marcus Debaise

    by Marcus Joseph Debaise

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.