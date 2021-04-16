Mental Health Charities You Can Support

In our society, mental health issues are experienced in countries and cultures all across the globe. In Africa, 85% of the 100 million people that suffer from depression have no means to access effective treatment. Approximately 25% of United Kingdom residents will experience mental health issues every year. And here in the United States, 43 million Americans struggle with mental health issues.

Charity information services and evaluators such as Giving Compass, GuideStar, and Charity Navigator are instrumental in helping the world recognize World Mental Health Day, celebrated worldwide on October 10.

A few reputable, accountable, and effective organizations across the globe that face mental health issues head-on include:

The Jed Foundation

As the theme of this year’s World Mental Health Day is suicide prevention (every four seconds, someone dies from suicide), this non-profit organization really stands out. Founded by Donna and Phil Satow in 2000, the Jed Foundation works to prevent suicides for American teens and young adults. The Jed Foundation earned the highest rating (4-stars) by Charity Navigator for its transparency, accountability, and financial health.

Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

In looking to find cures ranging from addiction to schizophrenia in mental illnesses, this American foundation funds scientific research in these interests.

As two other family foundations cover their operating expenses, the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation commits every dollar donated to the Foundation for research through research grants. As a result of their total commitment to transparency, the organization was awarded GuideStar’s Platinum Seal of Transparency.

StrongMinds

StrongMinds, founded by former diplomat Sean Mayberry in 2013, focuses on the treatment of depression in African women, with a special emphasis on those patients in Zambia and Uganda. Their scalable methodology, based on low-cost and unique intervention, incorporates Interpersonal Psychotherapy. It is reported that 75% of the 55,000 African women thus far treated for depression were found to be depression-free six months after their treatment.

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness)

The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, has grown to become a network exceeding 500 affiliates in all 50 states through grass work organization by families of individuals affected and diagnosed with mental illness. Advancing public policy for people with mental health issues, NAMI has garnered the GuideStar Seal of Transparency as well as a 4-star rating by Charity Navigator.