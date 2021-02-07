Mental Benefits of Playing Badminton

Badminton is a matchless sport that is excellent for people of all ages.

With the basics of badminton not being difficult to master, along with it having minimal equipment needs — badminton is one of the sports in which you can simply begin and quickly progress as you play.

Even though it has many physical advantages, such as maintaining your weight and improving your agility, speed, and endurance, it also has tremendous mental benefits that are often overlooked.

In this article, we will go into detail about various topics in regards to the mental upsides of badminton. Let’s get going with the first one:

Badminton Uplifts Your Spirits

The physical activities associated with this sport is the enhancement of the body’s ability to use oxygen. It also improves blood flow.

Both of these directly affect your brain, as they lead to the release of happiness-inducing brain chemicals, such as endorphins.

The endorphins are the “feel good” hormones that are responsible for the sense of well-being and enjoyment — which everyone experiences after a good game of badminton.

The badminton playing session doesn’t need to be an intense one; just moving around on your feet with increased heart rate, and trying to hit the shuttlecock is recreational enough to boost your mood.

Moreover, the release of endorphins is almost immediate, which is why you feel like you’re in high spirits as soon as you lift your racquet to begin playing.

It Improves Your Sleep

Regularly participating in a badminton game, coupled with a healthy diet, improves the quality and the duration of your sleep.

The improved sleep quality induced by playing badminton is also linked to alleviating worry and distress.

Hence, a routine incorporated with consistently playing badminton as an exercise helps with both: sleep and mental well-being.

On a side note, it is not advised to engage yourself in any intense physical activities too close to your bedtime as it stimulates your body. It is harder to sleep with increased blood-flow and activated muscles.

Improves Your Concentration

Being good at badminton requires you to be good at diverting all your attention and concentration right on the shuttlecock flying towards your court.

Regularly playing it, thus, has a great influence on increasing your mental concentration.

On top of that, it also keeps other mental skills sharp.

You’d notice yourself being a quick learner, with improved critical thinking ability and better judgment as you play badminton.

Participating in badminton for about 30 minutes a day, 3 – 5 times a week, has shown to enhance cognitive skills and reduce the deterioration of rational thinking capacity as you age.

Helps Develop Communication Skills

Communication is an indispensable skill, and being able to communicate effectively is a key part of a wholesome and successful life, as it makes everyday things much easier.

In children, communication skills are significantly shaped by their interactions with the people around them.

Their parents, siblings, friends, and then other adults, such as their school teachers or sports coaches — all play a major part in moulding the children’s adeptness at communication.

Developing good communication skills equips the children and the youngsters with the ability to build a successful future.

However, badminton being an interactive sport doesn’t have its benefits limited only to the children. Not only does it provide the necessary environment for kids and teens, but also the adults for honing their eloquence and speaking skills.

Playing badminton provides an opportunity to converse with others, listen to your opponents and teammates (if any), and discuss a match with different players. Dealing with others publicly is wonderfully learned through sports like badminton.

Boosts Your Self-Confidence And Self-Esteem

The regular exercise that comes along with playing badminton on a day-to-day basis can help improve your confidence and boost your self-esteem.

As your muscular strength, prowess, and endurance increase through playing badminton, your self-worth also goes up in your eyes, essentially like a natural consequence.

Every point scored by masterfully reflecting back the shuttle provides you with a sense of control and proficiency.

With a rejuvenated sense of belief in your abilities, you gain confidence in yourself which helps you succeed both inside and outside the badminton court.

Chasing difficult targets and accomplishing your goals in the game of badminton can be truly rewarding and empowering, which boosts your self-esteem like no motivational speech can.

It Acts Like A Stress Buster

Playing badminton triggers the release of stress-busting hormones, such as serotonin and endorphins in your brain. These hormones are known to boost the mood and make you feel relaxed.

The release of endorphins, paired with the confidence gain you achieve when playing badminton, helps you take your mind off any stress you currently experience.

The rhythmic motions involved in playing a sport like badminton encourage you to focus on your body instead of your mind.

Research suggests that concentrating on the pattern of these rhythmic movements is as beneficial as concentrating on your thoughts during meditation, which is a well known stress busting activity.

Apart from that, playing badminton imparts a vibe of energy and optimism, which helps to achieve calmness and hence, alleviate stress.

Other than the direct positive, there are numerous indirect ways in which badminton can help reduce your stress, for example, by providing you with a fitter body.

Grow Leadership and Team-Building Skills Through Badminton

Badminton can be played in any of the three following formats:

Singles (A player on each side of the court)

Doubles (Two players as a team on each side of the court)

Casual/Informal (With multiple people on each side, playing as a team)

Playing badminton, especially in doubles or casual frameworks, can improve leadership skills.

As a matter of fact, social experiments show that teens who participate in playing badminton are more likely to develop leadership qualities compared against those who don’t; and secondly, they exhibit a healthy sportsmanly mindset.

Simultaneously, playing badminton in the Singles format can lead to the development of leadership skills as you learn to handle yourself without any external support.

Badminton also promotes values such as teamwork, cooperation, loyalty, and coordination with others, mostly when played in a team versus team arrangement.

The opportunities to train, try, win, or lose together associated with playing badminton in doubles or with a larger team act as a breeding ground for the players to evolve a team spirit.

The leadership and team spirit qualities are all essential to make progress in the workplace and in various social situations.

Provides Means For Socialization.

It provides an excellent opportunity for social interaction. Badminton allows you to spend quality time and bond with people.

A well-founded fact is that people who know each other due to a shared activity have much stronger bonds than the usual classmates or colleagues.

With badminton, you’ll reap the many social benefits it has to offer, other than the obvious one: being physically fit.

With that being said, the primary recipients of a better social life that comes with playing sports like badminton are the children and teens!

Children can make new friends and interact with people outside their usual social circle. By building friendships, fellowships, and connections, they’d feel a sense of belongingness.

Being socially adept at an early age, children and teens can develop desired qualities, which will pay dividends by helping their careers in the future.

Aside from the joy that socialization brings, it also indirectly helps with the development of speech-making skills. As per studies, teens and children connected with a sport such as a badminton at an early age are more likely to become confident public speakers.

Provides Means For Personal Growth

Perseverance is an essential skill that everyone — athletes or otherwise — must develop if they wish to succeed in life.

Playing a sport like badminton imparts perseverance that helps the players make it through a challenging game. This can flow over in other aspects of life too, which lets you conquer obstacles that most people can’t.

In addition, since badminton is a competitive sport in which winning or losing mostly depends on your own skillset, it helps strengthening your willpower.

In conjunction with self-discipline taught by badminton, the will to win supports the blooming of other qualities, such as time management, achieving long-term goals, and improving your current skill set.

Learning the invaluable lessons of life through the inevitable defeats, mistakes, and setbacks experienced in badminton help, you grow as a wholesome person.

Badminton Can Help Treat Mental Health Issues

A great deal of social analysis and experimentation has led to the conclusion that any sport — particularly a self-reliant one like badminton — helps in treating several mental health issues, listed as below:

There is clear evidence linking physical activities to a 30 – 40% reduction in depression in people who routinely participate in some outdoor sport like badminton.

Such physical activities can be used in treating depression as a standalone remedy or in combination with medication and/or psychological counseling.

In addition, studies have been carried out that prove badminton-like outdoor physical activities can reduce the levels of anxiety by 25 – 30%.

Moreover, multiple researches have drawn the conclusion that physical activity reduces the risk of cognitive decline in adults. A 20–30% reduction in such risks was reported in dementia developing patients who actively played an outdoor sport.

There are indications that self-reliant physical activities, such as badminton, might also prevent mental health issues!

The best part about these benefits is that playing badminton can easily be made available to anyone.

Getting started with playing badminton has a minimal cost requirement associated with it.

Thus, such cost-effective physical activities are an empowering approach that can enable people suffering from mental health issues to support self-management instead of being solely dependent on pharmaceutical medication.

Can Help In Restraining Substance Abuse

The “Monitoring the Future” survey funded by NIDA indicates that people who participate in any socially active physical exercise are less likely to smoke hemp or abuse drugs.

It was found that the patterns of drug abuse are systematic, and the qualities instilled by physical activities help break this systematic cycle. People who regularly participate in badminton, tennis, table tennis, or any such sport tend to make healthy decisions.

Not to mention, the playmates or coaches can disrupt substance abuse initiation, and hence the drug abuse cycle doesn’t even begin.

Social aspects, such as time management, participating in organized events, etc go hand in hand with badminton-like sports, which don’t let the physically active people fall into the substance abuse cycle.

It makes badminton (or any other sport of choice) particularly essential for young people as the best way to redirect children and teens’ energy to a constructive path is to offer them a range of tempting challenges.

Additional Mental Benefits Associated With Badminton

This article will take forever to write if each badminton mental benefit is elaborated.

Bearing that in mind, here’s a list of additional mental benefits related to playing the sport of badminton, without the apparent elucidation: