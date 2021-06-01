Memorial Day: Two Things Come to Mind

Image by John Hain from Pixabay.com

Here in the U.S., on this Memorial Day, I am reminded by Tamra Bolton, author, “This is the day we pay homage to all those who didn’t come home. This is not Veterans Day, it’s not a celebration, it is a day of solemn contemplation over the cost of freedom.”

As I contemplate all those that have given their lives for your freedom and mine, two words come to mind. These two words are gratitude and generosity.

I’m profoundly grateful for those that have paid the ultimate price, a price that cannot be repaid. This is the day I give thanks to those that have made the ultimate sacrifice so you and I can choose the type of careers we want to pursue. We can choose who we want to live our lives with and where.

While we have elected politicians chipping away at our freedom of choice, we cannot fault those that have died trying to preserve our freedoms. We must remain grateful to those that serve, especially to those that give their lives.

As Khalil Gibran, author of The Prophet, said, “Generosity is not giving me that which I need more than you do, but it is giving me that which you need more than I do.” It is easy to see the generosity of each of those that didn’t come home.

While many spend Memorial Day barbecuing, enjoying the outdoors, and celebrating the unofficial start of summer, I ask that you join me in spending a few moments in solemn contemplation on how we can increase our generosity.

When I think about our giving, our generosity, it doesn’t have to be giving the ultimate price – one’s life. It doesn’t even have to be monetary or materialistic. There are many ways you and I can give – generously without reaching into our pockets!

Generosity can be as simple as offering a smile or taking a few moments to talk with someone who needs someone to listen.

Be generous with hope. When we’re willing to listen, to invest a few moments of time, we’re giving hope. The simple act of listening lets others know someone cares. Who can you think of today that could really use a little hope? Who would benefit knowing you care? Don’t waste time! Pick up the phone and call. Now is the time to be generous! Be grateful you can make a difference in someone’s life today.

Be generous with your influence. You know people that others do not know. Who do you know that can help someone else you know? Who can you connect this week? Who do you know that if they were in the same room could benefit others? Be grateful your influence can help others advance the common good.

Be generous with encouragement. You cannot lift someone’s spirits without lifting your own. There are no more powerful words than to say, “if I can do it, you can do it.” We’ve all experienced tests in life. Every test that is passed becomes a testimony. Who do you know that is struggling with something you’ve overcome? Now is the time to share your story! Be grateful for your struggles in life. They make you stronger and provide you with the testimony to lift others.

Be generous with your time. Time is the one thing we cannot get more of. It is our most valuable commodity. We each get 24 hours a day. We have no guarantee how many days we get. The way we share it with others makes a difference. In the end, the things we remember most is our relationships, not our possessions. Relationships are what we will miss the most. Make the most of them now. Be grateful for the time others give to you.

Be generous with your attention. It’s sad that today we must distinguish between time and attention. Spending time with someone only matters if you are giving your undivided attention! Remember how frustrated you are when you’re talking to someone, and they can’t take their eyes off their phone or the TV screen. Others feel the same way when you aren’t present in the moment. You will leave a lasting impression when you can focus on the individual you are with. Those around you will be grateful they don’t feel rushed in trying to keep your attention. Be grateful you can choose to live in the moment with the person or persons you are with. It’s not easy but it is a choice. Choose wisely and your relationships will be memorable.

Be generous with your possessions. I’m not talking about your donations. This past year, when my wife and I were without housing due to our neighbor’s fire, a friend generously gave me his timeshare rental. When you can share your season tickets, your frequent traveler miles, even your home, you show others they mean more to you than stuff. Be grateful you can share your blessings with others and show your children that your possessions can be blessings to others as well.

Remember, there is greatness within you. You must choose greatness. It won’t develop on its own. I believe in you!

“You give but little when you give of your possessions. It is when you give of yourself that you truly give.” – Khalil Gibran

Take Action Today!

If you would like assistance with how you can be more generous, I can help you. We can meet by phone, on Zoom, or in a place you deem safe with social distancing. Whether you choose me or someone else, a coach will expedite your results.

If you found value in this article, please like and share. You never know who else in your network may find it valuable. Thank you!

I appreciate you. I know your time is limited and I hope you receive value in reading my posts.

I also invite you to connect with me. You can connect with me on LinkedIn, by email at [email protected] or through my website at www.bryanbalch.com. Thank you!

I always look forward to your thoughts and replies.

Published by Bryan M. Balch, Results Coach

Helping Individuals and Businesses Achieve Desired Results

#expression #desires #wants #needs #appreciation #relationships #expectations #initiative #responsibility #friendship #results #achievement #choices #change #perspective #integrity #pursuitofhappiness #overcoming #parenting #coaching #mentoring #optimism #lifecoaching #reflection #differencemaker #leadership #examplesetting #empowerment #gratitude #persistence #habits #prosperity #attitude #problemsolving #gettingnoticed #acknowledgement #problems #personaldevelopment #businessdevelopment #mindfulness #focus #progress #intentions #selfgrowth #family #thoughts #control #selfcontrol #controlyourfuture #impactful #impact #influence #changemakers #educators #beliefs #limitingbeliefs #tracking #measuring #measurement #drifting #backontrack #improvement #monitoring #evaluation #patience #pragmatic #intentional #growth #planning #zoom #fatigue #hope #encouragement #momentum #giving #receiving #consistency #commitment #decisions #rememberance #legacy #Frustration #OvercomingFrustration #acceptance #tolerance #tolerate #Questions #Answers #awareness #selfawareness #EmotionalIntelligence #careerpath #careerplanning #employment #workplace #value #addingvalue #solutions #beliefsystem #environment #innercircle #communication #storytelling #stories #MMTs #MondayMorningThoughts #uniqueness #distinguish #seeking #purpose #opportunities #prepared #preparedness #generosity