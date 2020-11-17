Meet Stephen Patterson of Orangefield, An Expert in Leadership Development

After high school, Stephen attended Lamar University where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology and Exercise Science. During these years, Stephen Patterson developed an interest in education as a career path. After graduation, he decided to continue on with his educational journey and he remained at Lamar University to earn his Master of Education degree in Educational Leadership and Administration. From there, Stephen earned his doctorate degree from Stephen F. Austin State University with a focus on Educational Leadership and Administration.

He stayed on at Stephen F. Austin University after graduation in order to teach as an adjunct professor. From there, Stephen climbed the educational ladder from teacher to administrator and spent over two decades overall in the public education system, culminating in his role as superintendent of schools for Orangefield, Texas.

After fulfilling his dream of working in academia, Stephen Patterson turned his sights on helping people achieve their financial long-term goals. He currently works as a financial advisor for Ameriprise Financial Services in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. He brings the same dedication and passion for helping others to this business venture as he did throughout his educational career, and working in the financial planning industry has given him insight into how wonderful life can be when someone has the right financial advisor to prepare for what lies ahead. Stephen stands out from his competitors by easing peoples’ minds and helping them to break-down their retirement planning into doable steps. This makes the experience effortless and helps ensure people will have a comfortable lifestyle and a legacy, while also be prepared for the unexpected.

Golf is one of the reasons that Stephen is obsessed with exercise and movement. It provides a psychological and physiological benefit that he has enjoyed since he was a small boy and he makes every spare attempt to enjoy the links in his free time.

Stephen Patterson is also very involved in his community and spent years working with the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce in many roles such as board member and Education Chairman as well as Chairman. Stephen is also a board member for several prestigious organizations such as the United Way of Orange County, Rotary International, and Leadership Southeast Texas.

This biography was originally published on https://SurprisinglyFree.com/stephen-patterson-orangefield/