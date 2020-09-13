Meet Shaquille Hinkson – Uniondale entrepreneur and CEO turned his life around

UNIONDALE, L.I. — Shaquille Hinkson isn’t a hotshot, yet a 25-year-old Chief, the man who puts the charming shaft on celebrity vehicles for any similarity to Agreeable Processing plant, Fat Joe, DJ Khaled, Safaree, Jadakiss and Swizz Beatz.

At 17 years of age he started identifying vehicles in an adaptable unit he purchased, a few years afterwards he stretched out to Nicks Professional Touch, a full-organization determining shop arranged in Uniondale.

Nicks Professional Touch is named after Hinkson’s youngster.

“l love separating vehicles and fulfilling customers,” Hinkson told in a gathering.

At his young age, Hinkson offers custom items in his shop, utilizes at any rate eight individuals and encourages his plan of action to understudies around the nation. He thinks about vehicles as well as his locale too.

Entrepreneur Shaquille Hinkson inspiration for many youths.

“It’s been an extraordinary a half year, he’s keeping me off the roads and showing me a ton.”

“On the off chance that you need to accomplish something, you have enthusiasm for it. You should simply try sincerely and you will do it.” Hinkson said.