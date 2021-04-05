Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Meet Jeet Shah, A Marketing Entrepreneur With His Innate Skills And Passion

Gujarat's youngest social media experts has gained a wide following of customers in a short period of time

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Jeet Shah

Looking at how the different industries of the world have been changing for the better, people often wonder what could be the things that might have helped these industries to flourish so much at such greater levels. Well, we cannot deny the fact that the emergence of many young talents across business niches and fields has changed a lot of things for these industries for the better because these young talents put in every possible effort to make it huge in their areas of interest and bring about revolutions to further grow these industries. We came across a passionate and high-performing individual from Gujarat named Jeet Shah, who has been doing all that is required to reach the top of the digital industry.

Jeet Shah during his photoshoot for Delhi Digital Marketing Summit (Instagram )

Jeet Shah Listened To His Heart

The way the digital space is thriving, it is a sight to behold as many new talents have come at the forefront of the industry to show what they really possess as passionate professionals. Jeet Shah listened to what his heart sought and jumped into the digital space intending to change the lives of others through his intelligent choice and curation of social media marketing strategies and methods that can provide the desired presence and success to his clients never before.

Jeet Shah has reached an influential position in his career by becoming Gujarat’s one of the youngest and ace digital marketer and expert who knows how to turn ordinary clients into extraordinary success stories. It would be hard to believe that Jeet Shah began his journey by being a food delivery boy and little did he know then that life had much bigger plans for him, which could thrust him forward into the world of digital marketing, where today he has a colossal list of nearly 100 clients already. he has excelled at Instagram and brand marketing and also smartly manages the online presence of brands, businesses and people.

This youngster is now looking forward to launching his new firm to offer people all possible digital marketing solutions and services that can scale people and brands to the next level.

    Ratnakar Upadhayay

    Ratnakar Upadhayay, Founder at Run Media Group

    A Business Development Manager and Internet Industry veteran with more than 7 years of experience in Sales Operations, Events & Weddings, Social Media Marketing, Business Development & Strategy.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “It’ll Be A Lonely Journey” The 5 Lessons I Learned Being a 20-Something Founder

    by Jean Ginzburg
    Community//

    Rutesh Shah: “Be the change you want to see in the world”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    Rajeev Shahof Celona: “Embrace ambiguity”

    by Jason Hartman

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.