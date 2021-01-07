Meet GREGO MINOT of ‘The Real Housewives of Toronto’, wife, mother and beacon of positivity! “A positive attitude will lead to a positive outcome!” #THRIVEup By: Christina Ballinger

Welcome to #THRIVEup ! In this series with Thrive Global, I share stories of incredible humans that remind us to ‘Trust the Process’. When thinking of who my first 2021 feature would be that could spark some positivity into the New Year, my friend Grego immediately came to mind!

Born in Bangkok, Thailand, Gregoriane Minot grew up in Montreal and began acting at eight years old when a director cast her in a TV commercial. She subsequently obtained a starring role in ‘Un Homme au Foyer’ which became a hit series on French Canadian television. During the same period, she enrolled in ‘L’École Supérieure de Danse du Québec’ and immediately developed a passion for ballet.

Over the years, she has successfully juggled her acting and dancing careers, combining performances in ‘The Nutcracker’, ‘Petrushka’ ‘The Sleeping Beauty’ and internships with ‘Alvin Ailey Dance Company’, ‘Rosella Hightower’ and ‘Boston Ballet’ with television roles in series such as ‘Le Club des 100 Watts’, ‘Jamais Deux sans Toi’, ‘Zap’, ‘Watatatow’, ‘Les Aventures de Jack Carter’, ‘L’Auberge du Chien Noir’, ‘Moitié-Moitié’ and movie roles in ‘The Hunger’, ‘The Lost World’, ‘3 Needles’, ‘Recon 2023’ and ‘La Run’ as well as being a cast member of ‘The Real Housewives of Toronto’. Her proudest and most important project was to build a family with her husband and having two wonderful children.

She is a passionate and loving woman who chooses the ethical way by making a personal commitment to honesty and integrity. As much as possible, she seeks to create a balance among her obligations and uses her heart to guide her dreams. She considers herself very fortunate to be where she is today and tries to give back as much as she can. The charities she supports are: ‘ONE’, ‘Free Them’, ‘SickKids Foundation’, ‘Cooks who Feed’ and ‘Breakfast Club Canada’.

She love food, travel, fashion and design. She strives for elegance and class and sees beauty in each of us. She is grateful for this time in her life!

“Use gratefulness as your pivot to positivity”

CB: 2020 was a timeline full of interesting times. How has this affected you and what have you done to pivot?

GM: This year has been challenging for so many people on so many levels. I sympathize with all who continue to suffer as a result of the pandemic and I am hopeful better days are coming. This year has really forced me to focus on the blessings I have in my life. You have to truly understand your blessings and use gratefulness as your pivot to positivity.

“This year made me understand how important it is to be grateful for the blessings in your life”

CB: Right off the bat, can you share one of your most embarrassing moments in the public eye and how did you THRIVE through it?

GM: I probably have had many memorable embarrassing moments but luckily, I tend to forget them : ) This being said, there is one that pops up in my mind and it relates to a live cooking show I co-hosted at a Polish Festival a few years ago. My co-host and I were ill prepared for a show of that magnitude, we did not have proper equipment (i.e. the sound did not work) and everything seemed to go off the rails in sequential order…I wanted to die. When you are in this type of situation, the best approach is to THRIVE through, make the best out of it – which is what we did – and learn from the experience (with a big glass of wine afterwards : ). Humour is definitely key and I never take myself too seriously so that episode will also be soon forgotten : ).

CB: Being a public figure can be tough on the psyche. What were some positive influences in your life? How did this help you set healthy boundaries?

GM: I must say, I have so far been very lucky with that experience. I grew up on TV and have been an entertainer all my life. My parents instilled in me a set of strong values at a very young age and taught me about self love and honor. When you respect yourself, trust your beliefs and have courage of conviction, healthy boundaries are naturally set.

CB: You are an influential person, what to you feel is an important message that should be conveyed in ones platforms?

GM: Love, Kindness and Compassion!

CB: How have you experienced a time you may have unfairly been pressured and how did you handle it?

GM: As a younger woman with less maturity, I found myself in situations I didn’t want to be part of and I ended up going along with them…I realize many women have been in similar situations and I guess it’s part of growing up. I certainly learned from such experiences and I am wiser as a result.

CB: Can we have a sneak peak into any upcoming projects?:)

GM: Like so many, most of my projects have been put on hold due to the pandemic. This said, I have been fortunate to get wonderful collaborations with brands I love and that will continue in 2021. My cooking show will also take an exciting turn next year!

CB: Grego, you are a wife, mother of two, an entrepreneur and perhaps one of the most energetic people I know! Can you share a few of your daily secrets that help you maintain perspective to THRIVE?

GM: Again… I remind myself to wake up with a grateful heart, count my blessings and see the good in each of us. I THRIVE on positivity!!

CB: Can you bring us into the New Year with one of your favorite recipes?

GM: For my family, we are all about comfort food for the soul so here’s a perfect example for you:

This dish is my twist on the traditional Shepherd’s Pie so it is aptly called:

Grego’s Decadent Shepherd’s Pie (Serving 4-6 people):

Braise a brisket or a roast blade in 2 cups of red wine, 7 cloves of garlic, 1 carrot, 1 onion and 1 cup of beef broth for 2 hours at low temperature (325 degrees) Take the meat off and let it cool. Pull the meat into pieces. Reduce the juice of the meat until it thickens. Take a big spoon and mash everything; then pour the reduction on the meat.

Mash 6 Yukon Gold potatoes, with butter and whole milk. Add a few scoops of sour cream!

Mix 1 can of cream corn with 1 can of traditional corn (optional: add bacon bits!)

Caramelized onions

Assemble the ingredients into 3 layers:

1. Meat + caramelized onions,

2. Corn

3. Potato purée. (add cheese on top and broil for a few minutes).

BON APPÉTIT : )

CB: Knowing what you know now, what is a piece of advice you would give your younger self?

GM: Always remember to trust your beliefs and convictions – you will learn from the ups and downs and your journey will be just fine.

CB: Top 5 Podcasts, Influencer or publication you indulge in that help you maintain perspective and/or inspire you to THRIVE? (Please include links)

GM:

Oprah’s Super Soul Conversations

Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast

Encyclopedia Wommannica

The High Low

Girlboss Radio

CB: What are your ‘Go To’ words of encouragement you can share to our readers?

GM: “A positive attitude will lead to positive outcomes”

CB: Finally, you’ve met and worked with some of the greatest people out there, if you could sit down with anyone out there who would it be and what would you want to ask them? (Perhaps we can make this happen:)

GM: Oprah Winfrey!

Grego thank you again for being you!

XO

CB