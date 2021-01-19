Meet Ekaterina Fields: Actress, Philanthropist and Investor

Based out of London, the United Kingdom, Ekaterina Fields is a Russian-born British model, actress, investor, and philanthropist. Born in Moscow in 1972 as Ekaterina Parfenova, Ekaterina has always been talented. At the young age of six years old, Ekaterina was accepted into Moscow’s School No 72 in order to begin in-depth studies of the french language. At this point, she was beginning school a year earlier than her peers and she wasn’t showing any signs of stopping. Four years later and Ekaterina became part of the MosFilm group of child actors, which allowed her to begin auditioning for roles in various productions. This led her to being cast in the Soviet children’s film “Higher than Rainbow” in the leading female role of Dasha two years later, at the age of 12. Since it’s release, “Higher than Rainbow” has become a classic in Russia and is still showed to audiences to this very day, with as many as 50 million people in the Russian speaking world having seen it.

Ekaterina Fields

Four years later and Ekaterina was cast in her second leading role in a movie known as “Publication”. While her acting career kept her busy, that didn’t stop Ekaterina from attending the prestigious Burda Moden modeling school, which helped her enter several beauty pageants and inevitably become a finalist in the Miss Russia competition as well as taking second place in the Elite Model Look competition. The exposure Ekaterina received from these various pageants gained her an invitation to represent Russia in the Miss World University beauty pageant in Seoul, South Korea. During her time doing this she was also studying Cybernetics and System Analysis at the Moscow Engineering and Physics Institute. In 1989, Ekaterina did the impossible – she became the first Russian Miss World. This allowed her to begin a career in television in Russia as well as a job at the Marilyn Gauthier modeling agency in Paris.

Around this time, Ekaterina Fields began to work for the Oman Oil Company as a Russian-English interpreter as well as the personal assistant of CEO John Deuss. Her time here allowed Ekaterina to be involved with the Caspian Pipeline project, which involved stretching a pipeline from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea, crossing Russia in the process. In 1997, Ekaterina chose to move to London and received a BA in Marketing and Finance from City University. Leaving Paris didn’t mean leaving modeling thought, as Ekaterina began working with NEVS modeling agency.

Since then, Ekaterina has had several roles in various television shows such as an episode of the BBC sitcom “Perfect World”. Ekaterina currently lives in London with her two wonderful children. Ekaterina is passionate about environmental sustainability as well as supporting various charities over the years and believes that helping others and kindness are vital in life.

