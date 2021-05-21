Meditation for Neuroplasticity

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
There’s a lot of buzz about meditation and mindfulness, but what are the real benefits to your mental and physical performance? 

If we define meditation, it’s the intentional training of two types of attention. Selective attention, which is like your strength, and sustained attention, which is similar to your endurance. Meditation is a workout for your mind to take control of your attention. 

When you can take control of your attention, you can also discover more insights about yourself, how you experience the world, and be intentional about your reactions. Observing without reacting is the goal. Don’t crave something when it’s pleasant, and don’t pull away when something is unpleasant. 

This can help to separate your consciousness away from your identity, thoughts and perceptions. In other words, you are not your thoughts and perceptions. They are ever changing. To hold on to them, is like trying to grab a falling leaf. With this awareness, it becomes possible to change your identity and separate your internal state from your external circumstances, achieving emotional balance. 

The other jaw-dropping benefits of meditation is that not only does it relax the brain and reduce stress, it can actually change the structure of the brain, increasing grey matter. Meditation has shown to increase neuroplasticity, enhancing the brain’s ability to form new synaptic connections, even after traumatic brain injuries or stroke. Increased neuroplasticity can even help those diagnosed with dyslexia.   

Multiple studies conducted by leading universities like Harvard, Yale, and Johns Hopkins, show that brain EEGs in meditation–the alpha and theta state—point to a relaxed state and awareness that helps with short-term memory building, focus and emotional wellbeing. Meditation is also a powerful tool in reducing age-related brain degeneration and improving cognitive functions. 

If you’re having trouble getting started, there’s a variety of apps that can help guide you through a daily meditation, making it easy to incorporate into your routine. The simplest way is just to find a quiet place, close your eyes, and do deep breathing exercises for at least three minutes. You’ll not only feel more relaxed physically, but, with practice, you can increase those “little grey cells,” and maybe increase your chances of finishing that Sunday crossword.

    Dr. Dana Wang

    Dr. Dana Wang, MD, Psychiatry at RIVIA Mind

    Dr. Wang is co-founder of RIVIA Mind, a group practice that focuses on delivering the best evidence-based combined treatment to the insured population. Dr. Wang’s role is in management, providing clinical supervision and extensive education to clinical staff. Her focus on education ensures that high quality of care is delivered to each and every one of RIVIA’s patients.

    Dr. Wang graduated on the Dean’s Honors List from the University of California, Berkeley.  She pursued an M.D. at Ben Gurion University, affiliated with Columbia Medical Center, where she was elected class representative and received the Dean’s List Honor-Distinguished Service Award. Afterward, Dr. Wang completed her psychiatry residency training at Harvard Medical School, during which she also completed a fellowship in psychodynamic psychotherapy at the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute. Dr. Wang has presented her work at local, national, and international conferences, and co-authored book chapters and peer-reviewed articles. She continues to be a passionate advocate for minority mental health and emotional wellness.

