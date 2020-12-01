Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Medication Changes The Chemistry In Our Body And Brain​

Body And Brain​ Medications Every hormone in your brain has a specific mission. The mixture of hormones creates different effects on our brain and body. For example, oxytocin is a hormone that plays a role in social bonding, sexual reproduction, and during and after childbirth. Dopamine is a hormone that keeps you focused on a task. […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Body And Brain​

Medications

Every hormone in your brain has a specific mission.

The mixture of hormones creates different effects on our brain and body. For example, oxytocin is a hormone that plays a role in social bonding, sexual reproduction, and during and after childbirth. Dopamine is a hormone that keeps you focused on a task. Serotonin is the hormone that makes you feel happy. When we put them together…voila!

We climax during sex.

Hormones are chemicals that once they are in balance make our body function like a Swiss watch—perfectly in rhythm with our emotions, our mind, and our physical condition.

When the balance is broken, it usually occurs in the form of a mental, emotional, or physical breakdown. For example, anxiety can come from a release of unbalanced hormones. 

Depression comes from an umbrella of unbalanced hormones. If outside chemicals are added to the mix, it completely alters the chemistry of our body and brain, causing unnatural functioning. 

When the brain receives chemicals from medication, it forgets how to function naturally and starts releasing unbalanced amounts of hormones, which causes problems in other areas that are not even being treated. This is what is famously called ‘side effects’ of medication.

To keep our hormone levels balanced, we need to have a balanced life. When the balance is broken, we break. That gives us the opportunity to reset and start again and better allow our body to heal itself. 

While the medication often heals the thing we are taking it for, it does a bad job of giving off side effects that affect our bodies. 

Our body is a whole, not bits and pieces.   When we take medication for depression, it messes with the entire system: our kidneys, liver, pancreas, heart, and brain. 

    Gemi Bertran, CEO/Founder at Nourish the Brain Institute

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Your Hormones Are a Vital Sign

    by Sita Huber
    Courtesy of Dmitriy Prayzel / Shutterstock
    Well-Being//

    A Study On Piglets Surprisingly Sheds Light on How the Human Body Reacts to Stress

    by Adam Moeser
    Well-Being//

    Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Natural Progesterone

    by Dr. D. Lindsey Berkson

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.