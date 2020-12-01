Medication Changes The Chemistry In Our Body And Brain​

Body And Brain​

Medications

Every hormone in your brain has a specific mission.

The mixture of hormones creates different effects on our brain and body. For example, oxytocin is a hormone that plays a role in social bonding, sexual reproduction, and during and after childbirth. Dopamine is a hormone that keeps you focused on a task. Serotonin is the hormone that makes you feel happy. When we put them together…voila!

We climax during sex.

Hormones are chemicals that once they are in balance make our body function like a Swiss watch—perfectly in rhythm with our emotions, our mind, and our physical condition.

When the balance is broken, it usually occurs in the form of a mental, emotional, or physical breakdown. For example, anxiety can come from a release of unbalanced hormones.

Depression comes from an umbrella of unbalanced hormones. If outside chemicals are added to the mix, it completely alters the chemistry of our body and brain, causing unnatural functioning.

When the brain receives chemicals from medication, it forgets how to function naturally and starts releasing unbalanced amounts of hormones, which causes problems in other areas that are not even being treated. This is what is famously called ‘side effects’ of medication.

To keep our hormone levels balanced, we need to have a balanced life. When the balance is broken, we break. That gives us the opportunity to reset and start again and better allow our body to heal itself.

While the medication often heals the thing we are taking it for, it does a bad job of giving off side effects that affect our bodies.

Our body is a whole, not bits and pieces. When we take medication for depression, it messes with the entire system: our kidneys, liver, pancreas, heart, and brain.