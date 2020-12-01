Measures to take care of your child’s health during the pandemic -As explained by Jared J Davis, Ohio

COVID-19 has exposed people to situations that people did not witness before. For kids, the risk of getting infected during the pandemic is high. In addition to this, those kids who have other health disorders have more chances of getting infected. Thus, parents need to be very careful to ensure that the kids remain free from the virus.

You cannot ensure that your kids remain free from the danger of getting infected from the virus unless you stay well- informed about precautionary measures. Imposing constraints on interaction with other kids can reduce the threat of getting infected with the disease. When your kids go to public space, they should follow safeguards religiously.

Jared J Davis, Ohio, suggest safety measures to safeguard kids during a pandemic:

It is essential to explain to your kids the importance of wearing a mask, sanitizing or washing hands, and maintaining distance in public places to prevent contamination. You must not take your kids out unless very necessary. They must avoid going to areas where protective measures are challenging. Washing hands regularly and using alcohol-based hand sanitizer after coming from outside is vital. It limits the risk of virus transmission.

Go to health centers for check-ups only if it is essential. For usual health issues, you should go for online consultation with doctors to avoid contamination. It is your responsibility to ensure that your kids know the value of social distancing amidst pandemic.

You must contact your health care provider and discuss your child’s health and other matters related to safety precautions. You need to understand that in the case of a pandemic, protection is anytime better than cure. You must ensure that child does not get infected because it is not easy to handle the deadly virus. To dilute the risk of infection, you should give your child food to increase their immunity.

Do not miss your child’s flu vaccines as it is crucial for the child’s health. Vaccines can guard your child against influenza and whooping cough. The vaccine to protect your child against COVID-19 does not exist. Nevertheless, you should keep a supply of emergency medicines because you should not get stuck in case of an emergency.

You must ensure that your child engages in some kind of physical activity, which would improve their physical health and mental health. Social connectivity is essential for a child because it strengthens them both mentally and physically. You have to find new ways to make a child active, thereby ensuring they follow safety precautions. You can lead by example too.

A child must remain socially connected even during the pandemic with their friends and family members. You must not ignore the emotional and social needs becausethe epidemic has given rise to new kinds of stressful situations, even for the child.

The present situation is not stressful for adults only, but it also brings anxiety to children. You can consult experts to understand how to improve a child’s mental and physical health amidst a pandemic, as urged by Jared J Davis, Ohio.