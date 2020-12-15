Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Meaningful Gifts for Children This Holiday Season

Between the nonstop television commercials, the sales flyers, and the email blasts, it’s hard not to be overwhelmed by the focus on consumerism all around us during the holidays. However, the holidays don’t have to drain your wallet to be a success. In fact, when it comes to your children, some of the very best gifts you can give them cost almost nothing at all.

Here are four ideas for holiday gifts you can give to your children that don’t cost much (and some are even FREE!) but are worth their weight in gold.

  1. The gift of giving. During the holidays, it’s easy for children to be egocentric and focus on their own wants, especially when they, too, are bombarded with ads for expensive toys, clothing, and video games on television and online. Set aside an afternoon to put together care packages for the homeless, to serve a meal at a local soup kitchen, or to go through their belongings and gather old coats, sweaters, pants, and blankets to give to shelters. Sometimes it takes seeing how much you really do have by giving it to those in need to truly experience the holiday spirit.
  2. The gift of family time. Many parents are so busy between work, sports and activities during the year, that the holidays are one of the few times they may have time off to rest and relax. Spend that time reconnecting with your children, through family game nights, holiday stories, movie nights, or simply looking at decorations in the neighborhood. The holidays are a time when you can slow down and get to know your children again: listen to them, and ask them questions about their lives.
  3. The gift of individual attention. The holidays are also a great time to make sure each child gets one-on-one time. Set aside a few hours in which you can have individual “dates” with each child: take your youngest to his favorite frozen yogurt shop, or your oldest to a special dinner and a play. Being reminded of just how much they are each loved as individuals is a priceless gift for children. The one thing that all children have in common is their desire to have more one-on-one time with mom and dad.
  4. The gift of art. This is one of my favorite gifts to give and to receive each holiday season. Gather your children together for a day of arts and crafts, of singing songs, reciting original poetry, sharing stories, and making up family plays. Allow your children to unleash their creativity with your support and encouragement, and the resulting treasures will be gifts that keep on giving. Making decorations and personalized gifts for family members opens the heart by connecting your children not only to you and their family, but to each other.

Despite the commercialism so prevalent in society today, I believe parents have the power to reignite the true spirit of the holidays by taking the lead and focusing on gifts that are more about memories than money. I’ve shared just a few of many ideas for gifts you can give your children that don’t cost much.

What are some of your favorite no-cost or low-cost gifts to give children during the holidays that are rich with meaning?

    Dr. Gail Gross, Author and Parenting, Relationships, and Human Behavior Expert

    Dr. Gail Gross, Ph.D., Ed.D., M.Ed., a member of the American Psychological Association (APA) and member of APA Division 39, is a nationally recognized family, child development, and human behavior expert, author, and educator. Her positive and integrative approach to difficult issues helps families navigate today’s complex problems.

    Dr. Gross is frequently called upon by national and regional media to offer her insight on topics involving family relationships, education, behavior, and development issues. A dependable authority, Dr. Gross has contributed to broadcast, print and online media including CNN, the Today Show, CNBC's The Doctors, Hollywood Reporter, FOX radio, FOX’s The O’Reilly Factor, MSNBC, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Times of India, People magazine, Parents magazine, Scholastic Parent and Child Magazine, USA Today, Univision, ABC, CBS, and KHOU's Great Day Houston Show. She is a veteran radio talk show host as well as the host of the nationally syndicated PBS program, “Let’s Talk.” Also, Dr. Gross has written a semi-weekly blog for The Huffington Post and has blogged at EmpowHER.com since 2013. Recently, Houston Women's Magazine named her One of Houston's Most Influential Women of 2016.

    Dr. Gross is a longtime leader in finding solutions to the nation’s toughest education challenges. She co-founded the first-of-its kind Cuney Home School with her husband Jenard, in partnership with Texas Southern University. The school serves as a national model for improving the academic performance of students from housing projects by engaging the parents. Dr. Gross also has a public school elementary and secondary campus in Texas that has been named for her.

    Additionally, she recently completed leading a landmark, year-long study in the Houston Independent School District to examine how stress-reduction affects academics, attendance, and bullying in elementary school students, and a second study on stress and its effects on learning.

    Such work has earned her accolades from distinguished leaders such as the Dalai Lama, who presented her with the first Spirit of Freedom award in 1998. More recently, she was honored in 2013 with the Jung Institute award. She also received the Good Heart Humanitarian Award from Jewish Women International, Perth Amboy High School Hall of Fame Award, the Great Texan of the Year Award, the Houston Best Dressed Hall of Fame Award, Trailblazer Award, Get Real New York City Convention's 2014 Blogging Award, and Woman of Influence Award.

    Dr. Gross’ book, The Only Way Out Is Through, is available on Amazon now and offers strategies for coping with loss, drawing from dealing with the death of her own daughter. Her next book, How to Build Your Baby's Brain, is also available on Amazon and teaches parents how to enhance a child’s learning potential through various developmental stages.

    Dr. Gross received a BS in Education and an Ed.D. (Doctorate of Education) with a specialty in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Houston. She earned her Master’s degree in Secondary Education with a focus on Psychology from the University of St. Thomas in Houston. Dr. Gross received her second PhD in Psychology, with a concentration in Jungian studies. Dr. Gross was the recipient of Kappa Delta Pi An International Honor Society in Education. Dr. Gross was elected member of the International English Honor Society Sigma Tau Delta.

     

