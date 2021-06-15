Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Md Sagor on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

Md Sagor speaks on the unique challenges of musician

Md Sagor
Md Sagor is popular Bangladeshi singer and musician, a young music artist breaks all the odds to be a social media sensati on and has made it big in the Music industry space. Md Sagor started his journey with nothing but happens to be at the top currently in the digital content creator and music industry space.

Md Sagor, a small-town boy from Barishal, came to Dhaka with a big dream and idea of being a renowned name in the Music Artist world. Today, he is one of the resourceful music in his field. Having taken up a number of projects, proving himself just under the age of 24, Sagor has made his way to the goal with his tremendous content generation and digital knowledge. In a very short period. His Instagram profile has a large number of followers who, without a miss, acknowledge sagor works.

Md Sagor doing his graduation in Government shaheed suhrawardy college, Dhaka Bangladesh, he came to know how modern the world is full of Singer Life and in the increasing popularity of social media he realized, he has keen interest in information technology and he is managing many celebrity pages and even various public figures. He has also provided technical support to many celebrities, actors and actresses. There are so many things he has covered in this field like advertising things through Google Adsense and also Been a savior for many celebrities for recovering their hacked pages and has provided technical support to them.

For any artiste, winning awards heightens the audience’s anticipation of greater things to come. This has certainly been true in the case of National Award-winning Bangladeshi Singer, Music Artist Md Sagor, who achieved his milestone last year. Since then, the artiste has focusing his energies on new projects to further define his career. Recently this correspondent got in touch with the artiste, about his new ventures and more.

