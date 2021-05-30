Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Md Ehsanul Haque Faisal on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

TRACING THE SUCCESS OF Entrepreneur, Musician AND ARTIST Md Ehsanul Haque Faisal

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Faisal
Md Ehsanul Haque Faisal

Md Ehsanul Haque Faisal is one of the youngest entrepreneurs, YouTuber, Musician and Digital Marketing expert who started on his own and has proved himself.Faisal his studies, he created a name for himself by the time he reached 31. He became the founder of Projonmo Foundation, which is now entertaining and Educational on many through his blog which is based viral news.
His one famous line, “If we can’t entertain, we can’t maintain” is one of the famous ones his followers. It’s a simple line but there lies a deep meaning behind the same. Shakespeare said, “All the world’s a stage”, which means we all are performers and if we don’t know how exactly to express and entertain others, how can we maintain our relations with them? This is the concept behind the origination of Projonmo Foundation which is about people, Education,laughter, entertainment, and amusement.

Md Ehsanul Haque Faisal is the proud CEO and founder of Projonmo Foundation , And Co- Founder Of Bangladesh Civilian Force, Volatile Branding which provides various online services to individuals or brands or organizations to grow their presence in the virtual world and build their fruitful convincing Brand identity.

“I am a strong believer of opportunity giving and for sure where I stand is also through the same. I have been trying to shape my dreams for long. I noticed many stood against me but I knew, if I want to create best, I need to stop listening opinions of others and look after what my heart wants me to become. I wanted to see how far my desires can take me and there I found myself with views which were increasing daily,” Md Ehsanul Haque Faisal said.

He has been passionately working all time to complete his goals. Whatever Md Ehsanul Haque Faisal has achieved at the young age of 31, might be everyone’s desire, but he believes that there is much far way ahead. He is the source of inspiration for youngsters of their age.

