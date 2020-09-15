Contributor Log In/Sign Up
McNeil Signs To Give Away $100,000 in Commercial Signage to Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Making philanthropy a part of your company DNA will create goodwill in the community, expand your personal network, and set a cultural precedent within your organization. As we entered quarantine earlier this year and the COVID-19 pandemic begin to affect every fabric of our lives, it was inspiring to see those that were motivated to […]

As we entered quarantine earlier this year and the COVID-19 pandemic begin to affect every fabric of our lives, it was inspiring to see those that were motivated to help. One of those was companies was McNeill Signs, founded by Jason Ditkofsky. With a belief that small business is the backbone of our country and wanting to keep the entrepreneurial spirit alive, he committed to give back up to $100,000 to companies who were affected by the pandemic.

What is your business and what do you do? 

McNeill Signs has a design department that creates unique, innovative concepts. As a full-service manufacturer, we fabricate signage in-house with computer-aided design and state-of-the-art equipment. We hire the best, most experienced, and knowledgeable installation and service technicians that can handle both simple and intricate designs. 

What is your company’s philanthropic involvement? 

With so many companies affected by this pandemic, we committed to donate up to $100,000 worth of commercial storefront signage to those in the process of launching a new business or who need a refresh to their current one. Small business is the backbone of our local economy, and the goal of the contest is to help support them in their time of need. So whether an individual lost their job and has decided to take their shot at entrepreneurship, had to push back their opening date, or simply need a refresh to their current business – we want to know. Five companies will be selected as winners from submitted stories on a rolling basis. It all starts with giving back to the community, and we look forward to helping others with their entrepreneurial dream!

How do you personally perform community service (where, how, impact)? I donate. 

My family has a long history with Combined Jewish Appeal which was my first experience with philanthropy. Supporting worthy charities should be something that is part of both your professional and personal life. It just makes you feel good to do the right thing. I am a monthly donor for St. Jude’s Children Hospital, and have supporter Make-A-Wish and Parkland Cares in the past. This year a group of childhood friends and I got together to send a kid to sleep away camp for the summer of 2021

What are 3 ways that giving back can help a business grow? (use personal experience)

Making philanthropy a part of your company DNA will:

  1. Create goodwill in the community
  2. A great way to expand your professional network
  3. Sets a cultural precedent within the organization

Where can our readers find you on social media? Facebook, Linkedin, Instagram 

Website: https://mcneillsignsfl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mcneillsignsfl

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mcneill.signs/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jason-ditkofsky-4b60423/

